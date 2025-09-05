Sergio Garcia goes to the US Open with his wife to support $40M worth tennis player

Sergio Garcia was spotted at the Arthur Ashe Stadium alongside his wife, Angela Akins Garcia, as they enjoyed the US Open in New York on Friday. The Spanish golfer showed his support for fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz ahead of his semifinal match with Novak Djokovic.Sergio Garcia shared a reel on Instagram on September 5, where he posted clips from the event with the caption:&quot;Nothing like a couple of honey deuce’s with my honey at the @usopen! Good luck today in the Gran Slam semifinal of the US Open! VAMOS @carlitosalcarazz! &quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlcaraz, who has an estimated net worth of $40 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), has already built an impressive resume with five Grand Slam titles, including two at Wimbledon, two at the French Open, and a win at the 2022 US Open, which marked his breakthrough.He has continued his strong run in New York and booked a semifinal spot, defeating 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in under two hours. After securing the win, Alcaraz acknowledged Garcia’s presence in a unique way. The ATP World No. 2 mimicked a golf swing with his racket, which brought a big smile to the golfer’s face in the stands.The moment came just a few days after Garcia missed out on Luke Donald’s six captain’s picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. The decision was a major setback for the LIV Golf star, who is Europe’s all-time points leader with 10 Ryder Cup appearances. Garcia later withdrew from the Irish Open at The K Club, citing mental fatigue.Sergio Garcia admits disappointment after Ryder Cup snubSergio Garcia has pulled out of this week’s Irish Open following the disappointment of missing out on a place in Europe’s 2025 Ryder Cup team. Captain Luke Donald announced his six wildcard picks on Monday, and García was not among them.Speaking to GolfMagic UK, the 45-year-old admitted the decision hit him hard.&quot;&quot;I felt like I was so looking forward to being a part of that team, and so I felt like mentally, you know, mentally it was kind of tough,&quot; Garcia told GolfMagic. &quot;I didn't want to go there and not be fully engaged in the tournament and stuff, so I just decided to take a little bit of time off and spend it with the family and do a couple of things, you know, some things outside of golf and just kind of reboot a little bit, recharge the batteries,&quot; García added.A veteran of 10 Ryder Cups, García is Europe’s all-time leading points scorer with 28.5 points and a 25-13-7 record. His last appearance came in 2021 at Whistling Straits.Sergio Garcia currently plays in the LIV Golf League, which limits his access to world ranking points and makes it difficult to qualify automatically. Despite a strong season, including a victory in Hong Kong and a top-10 finish in the LIV individual standings, his efforts weren’t enough to secure a captain’s pick.Instead, Donald named Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, and Sepp Straka as his selections. The 45th edition of the Ryder Cup will be held from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black in New York.