"Mentally it was tough," - Sergio Garcia pulls out of Irish Open after Ryder Cup snub

Sergio Garcia was not selected as one of Luke Donald’s captain’s picks to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup this year. He has now pulled out of the upcoming 2025 Amgen Irish Open, saying that not being picked for the Ryder Cup took a toll on him.

Garcia recently opened up about setting his sights on making the Ryder Cup team this year. However, his dreams were shattered when he received a disappointing call from Donald, telling him the bad news.

“The call with Luke was fine but not the call I wanted, obviously… I felt like I was so looking forward to being a part of that team, and so I felt like mentally, you know, mentally it was kind of tough….” he said.

The 45-year-old golfer explained that he withdrew from the Amgen Irish Open because he didn’t want to play in the tournament without being “fully engaged” in it. As such, he decided to take some time off to “recharge the batteries” while spending time with his family and doing other things outside of golf.

Garcia acknowledged that although he is not a part of the team this year, he can still support them from home. He stated that he’ll be “watching and cheering on the European Team” when the tournament kicks off on September 26 at Bethpage Black.

How many times has Sergio Garcia made the European Ryder Cup team?

Sergio Garcia may have missed out on making the European Ryder Cup team this year, but he is no stranger to the tournament. He has represented Europe in the biennial event 10 times so far in his career.

The Borriol native has made the Ryder Cup team for every tournament since 1999, except 2010, 2023, and now, 2025. He first competed in the event in 1999, becoming the youngest player to play in the tournament at the time.

Garcia has helped Europe win the Ryder Cup six times; in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2012, 2014, and 2018. In 2006, he teamed up with Jose Maria Olazabal and Luke Donald for the fourball and foursome matches. They beat Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk in the foursomes and David Toms and Brett Wetterich in the fourballs.

In 2010, Sergio Garcia took a break from golf and missed the Ryder Cup that year. However, he soon resumed competition and made the team in 2012. 10 years later, in 2020, he gained recognition for his sportsmanship and teamwork in the Ryder Cup and was awarded the inaugural Nicklaus-Jacklin Award for the European team.

The last time Sergio Garcia competed in the Ryder Cup was in 2021, when he made the team as Padraig Harrington’s captain’s pick. That year, Team Europe lost the Ryder Cup to Team US 19 - 9.

