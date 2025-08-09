"It's struggling to happen a little bit" - Sergio Garcia makes major form admission despite strong LIV Golf Chicago start

Sergio Garcia is chasing his third LIV Golf title at the ongoing tournament in Chicago and has taken an early lead. After his first round, he spoke about his overall performance in the season, saying that his form is not quite where he needs it to be.

Ad

The Fireballs GC captain won one LIV Golf tournament this year but has had only three other top-10 finishes in 11 starts. During a post-round press conference at Bolingbrook Golf Club, he revealed that he has been working on “all parts” of his game but has yet to see some major changes.

“It still feels like -- today I felt like I hit the ball pretty much as well as I hit the ball at the beginning of the year. It just feels like a couple little things here and there, a couple little breaks here and there would be nice once in a while. It feels like it's struggling to happen a little bit,” Garcia said.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his performance in the round, the one-time major champion acknowledged that he was able to roll in “a couple nice putts.” He added that although it was a “tricky day,” he was very pleased with how he played.

Sergio Garcia opened his round at Bolingbrook Golf Club with a bogey on the first hole and a birdie on the next. He fired two more birdies and a bogey on the front nine and then shot four straight birdies from the 11th to 14th holes.

Ad

After two more bogeys and a birdie on the 18th, Garcia carded a 4-under 67 and shot to the top of the leaderboard. He is now tied for first place with 4Aces GC’s Dustin Johnson.

A look at Sergio Garcia’s LIV Golf performance this season

Sergio Garcia tees off at a LIV Golf tournament - Image Source: Imagn

Sergio Garcia has had a good season so far and is currently at No. 6 on the LIV Golf individual points list. Meanwhile, his Fireballs GC team is at No. 3.

Ad

Before his victory in Hong Kong, Sergio Garcia tied for sixth in the league’s season opener at Riyadh. Afterwards, he picked a solo third in Miami and tied for 10th in Andalucia.

Garcia’s worst performance of the year so far is a solo 50th, which was in Mexico. After that, he tied for 42nd position in Korea and then 38th in Virginia.

Here’s a breakdown of Sergio Garcia’s LIV Golf results from the 2025 season:

Riyadh: T6 (13-under 203)

Adelaide: T18 (4-under 212)

Hong Kong: 1 (18-under 192)

Singapore: T32 (E 213)

Miami: 3 (4-under 212)

Mexico City: 50 (9-over 222)

Korea: T42 (2-over 218)

Virginia: T38 (2-under 211)

Dallas: T25 (3-over 219)

Andalucía: T10 (1 under 212)

United Kingdom: T21 (5 under 208)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More