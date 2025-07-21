WATCH: Frustrated Sergio Garcia smashes driver in Open Championship meltdown

After the conclusion of the 2025 Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler claimed the title with a spectacular final round. On the other hand, during the final round, LIV Golf star Sergio Garcia got frustrated with his performance and took it out on his driver.Garcia took his tee shot on the par-5 second hole at Royal Portrush. However, when the ball trajectory didn’t go as he expected, he angrily smashed his driver on the ground, causing it to break into two. Underdog Golf shared the moment on its X account with the caption,Sergio Garcia playing final round of The Open without driver after snapping it on 2nd hole. E thru 10Watch the video of Sergio Garcia’s outburst here:When speaking on the incident, the 11-time PGA Tour winner admitted that he didn’t expect the driver to actually snap into two. He said,&quot;To be totally honest, I didn't feel like I did that much on the 2nd tee. Obviously I didn't hit a good drive, and I kind of -- I didn't smack it straight down. I kind of like swiped it back. I've done that 50 times, and I've never broken a club. The shaft just snapped in half, and I was surprised. I wasn't trying to break it, and I was actually surprised...&quot;According to the Rules of Golf (4.1), players are not allowed to replace clubs that have been damaged out of anger. As such, Sergio Garcia had to play the rest of his round at Royal Portugal without a driver.Surprisingly, the 45-year-old didn’t perform as badly as he had initially assumed. He ended up with a birdie on the second hole and went ahead to score 68 in the round, which was his lowest score in a round throughout the week. He later on said that the Open Championship remains his favorite major tournament of the year, and he would’ve loved to play better.Sergio Garcia scored a total of 3-under 281 after 72 holes. He tied for 34th position with Aaron Rai, Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood, and two other golfers.Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler won the last major of the year with 17-under. He was four strokes ahead of Harris English, who finished with 13-under.Sergio Garcia’s scorecard from the 2025 Open Championship, final roundHere’s a look at Sergio Garcia’s scorecard from his final round at the 2025 Open Championship:Round 4Hole 1 (par 4) - 4Hole 2 (par 5) - 4Hole 3 (par 3) - 3Hole 4 (par 4) - 5Hole 5 (par 4) - 4Hole 6 (par 3) - 3Hole 7 (par 5) - 4Hole 8 (par 4) - 4Hole 9 (par 4) - 4Hole 10 (par 4) - 5Hole 11 (par 4) - 4Hole 12 (par 5) - 4Hole 13 (par 3) - 2Hole 14 (par 4) - 4Hole 15 (par 4) - 4Hole 16 (par 3) - 3Hole 17 (par 4) - 3Hole 18 (par 4) - 4