  • home icon
  • Golf
  • WATCH: Frustrated Sergio Garcia smashes driver in Open Championship meltdown

WATCH: Frustrated Sergio Garcia smashes driver in Open Championship meltdown

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 21, 2025 03:32 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Spain - First Round - Source: Imagn
Sergio Garcia - Image Source: Imagn

After the conclusion of the 2025 Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler claimed the title with a spectacular final round. On the other hand, during the final round, LIV Golf star Sergio Garcia got frustrated with his performance and took it out on his driver.

Ad

Garcia took his tee shot on the par-5 second hole at Royal Portrush. However, when the ball trajectory didn’t go as he expected, he angrily smashed his driver on the ground, causing it to break into two. Underdog Golf shared the moment on its X account with the caption,

Sergio Garcia playing final round of The Open without driver after snapping it on 2nd hole. E thru 10
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of Sergio Garcia’s outburst here:

Ad

When speaking on the incident, the 11-time PGA Tour winner admitted that he didn’t expect the driver to actually snap into two. He said,

"To be totally honest, I didn't feel like I did that much on the 2nd tee. Obviously I didn't hit a good drive, and I kind of -- I didn't smack it straight down. I kind of like swiped it back. I've done that 50 times, and I've never broken a club. The shaft just snapped in half, and I was surprised. I wasn't trying to break it, and I was actually surprised..."
Ad

According to the Rules of Golf (4.1), players are not allowed to replace clubs that have been damaged out of anger. As such, Sergio Garcia had to play the rest of his round at Royal Portugal without a driver.

Surprisingly, the 45-year-old didn’t perform as badly as he had initially assumed. He ended up with a birdie on the second hole and went ahead to score 68 in the round, which was his lowest score in a round throughout the week. He later on said that the Open Championship remains his favorite major tournament of the year, and he would’ve loved to play better.

Ad

Sergio Garcia scored a total of 3-under 281 after 72 holes. He tied for 34th position with Aaron Rai, Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood, and two other golfers.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler won the last major of the year with 17-under. He was four strokes ahead of Harris English, who finished with 13-under.

Sergio Garcia’s scorecard from the 2025 Open Championship, final round

Here’s a look at Sergio Garcia’s scorecard from his final round at the 2025 Open Championship:

Ad

Round 4

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications