Scottie Scheffler may eclipse Tiger Woods over time, says European Tour veteran: "Hard to see him getting derailed"

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Open Championship, his second major win of the season and fourth major title overall. Following the thrilling victory, European Tour veteran Paul McGinley said that Scheffler might be on his way to becoming better than Tiger Woods.Four-time European Tour winner McGinley admitted that he has not seen any golfer come as close to 82-time PGA Tour winner Woods as Scheffler has. He then speculated that over time, the World No. 1 might even “prove to be a better” golfer with more “longevity.” He said,“...Because, at this moment in time, it’s hard to see him getting derailed, because he’s so stable off the course as much as he’s stable on the course…. And it looks like he’s got that fine balance between golf being really important and loving it and loving to compete, but also that it’s not the most important thing in his life. That is the sweet spot there.” said McGinleyAhead of the tournament's first round, Scottie Scheffler revealed that while he’s grateful to be able to play golf professionally, it ultimately doesn’t fulfill him. He expressed wanting to find a balance between his career and his personal life. The New Jersey-born golfer also added that he would not hesitate to stay off the course if it interfered with the relationship he had with his wife and son.Scheffler shot to the top of the leaderboard after the tournament’s second round and remained firmly in the lead until he claimed the victory. He scored 3-under 68 in his final round, bringing his total across 72 holes to 17-under 267.Scottie Scheffler now has four major championship titles to his name. He is one US Open victory away from winning a career Grand Slam, which is one of the highest achievements in a golfer’s career.Scottie Scheffler speaks on his 2025 Open Championship victory - “A feeling that’s really hard to describe”Scottie Scheffler struggled to articulate his feelings about winning the 2025 Open Championship during a post-round interview at Royal Portrush. He said that he has a “tremendous amount of gratitude” for moments like this when he gets to win. As such, he was ultimately so happy that he didn’t have words to describe the feeling. He said,“It's one of [the] greatest joys of my life to compete out here. To be able to win The Open Championship here at Portrush is a feeling that's really hard to describe.”The 29-year-old golfer shared that he has always wanted to become a professional golfer. When he was much younger, he would wear pants to the golf course in a bid to emulate how professional golfers dressed. He now considers himself “lucky” to be able to live out those dreams on the course.