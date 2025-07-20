"This is not the be all" - Scottie Scheffler downplays Open Championship victory by revealing what's more important

Scottie Scheffler has won the first Open Championship of his career. This is his third golf major victory, with only the US Open remaining to complete a career grand slam. Aside from that, this was Scheffler's fourth win of the season, and he was four shots ahead of second place. While this is a significant margin, Scheffler has stated that all of this is not as important as it seems.As surprising as it may sound, Scottie Scheffler stated during the post-tournament press conference that this victory is not the end at all. He reiterated to the media that his family, particularly his son, is more important to him than winning a golf major. The golfer stated that he aspires to be a good father rather than merely a successful player.&quot;This is not the be all, end all. This is not the most important thing in my life. That's why I wrestle with, why is this so important to me? Because I'd much rather be a great father than I would be a great golfer. At the end of the day, that's what's more important to me,” mentioned Scheffler.Scottie Scheffler finished the 2025 Open Championship with a total of 17 under par. He finished the tournament with a superb final round of 3 under par, earning $3.1 million from the $17 million prize pool. Scheffler had held the tournament lead since round two, making this victory particularly overpowering.Interestingly, Scheffler mentioned the same thing regarding family over golf during the Open Championship preview press conference.Scottie Scheffler believes his family is always his main 'priority'153rd Open Championship - Final Round - Source: GettyDuring the Preview Conference for the 2025 Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler made several profound remarks regarding his life. He remarked that while he enjoys playing golf and pursuing his dreams, it is nothing compared to his wife and son. Scheffler stated that winning golf tournaments is rewarding in the sense of accomplishment, but not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.Scottie Scheffler explained,&quot;I love being able to compete. I love living out my dreams. I love being a father... And when I get home, I try and thank her every day for taking care of our son. That's why I talk about family as being my priority, because it really is. I'm blessed to be able to come out here and play golf.&quot;The golfer continued,&quot;But if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or with my son, that's going to be the last day that I play out here for a living.&quot;Scheffler is now heading towards the FedEx St. Jude Championship that will be taking place at TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee, from August 7.