"This is not a fulfilling life" - Scottie Scheffler gets emotional ahead of The Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler has held the No. 1 spot in the global golf rankings since May 2023. On July 11, he completed 100 straight weeks as the top-ranked golfer. While this is a huge accomplishment, Scheffler recently expressed during the preview conference for The Open Championship that this is not a fulfilling life for him.

During the conference, Scheffler was asked how he felt after winning a tournament and being ranked number one. Scheffler gave a pretty deep answer, claiming that winning any tournament is only a two-minute amazing moment. The 28-year-old golfer revealed how he prepared his entire life to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at home, and how, after winning, he had only a few great moments with his family and friends.

The golfer stated (via NUCLER GOLF on X):

"It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling. And to win the Byron Nelson Championship at home, I literally worked my entire life to become good at golf, to have an opportunity to win that tournament."

Scheffler added that he is not playing golf to inspire anyone:

"I'm not here to inspire somebody else to be the best player in the world. Because what's the point? This is not a fulfilling life. It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment. But it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart." [1:02 onwards]

Scottie Scheffler also expressed his view that taking care of his family is his first priority.

Scottie Scheffler claims he will choose his family over golf any day

While answering the same question, Scottie Scheffler also mentioned how important his family is to him. The golfer married his high school love, Meredith, in December 2020. They welcomed their first son, Bennett Ezra, in May 2024. Scheffler has mentioned them on numerous occasions, claiming how important they are to him.

The golfer recently emphasized the importance of his family during the Open Championship preview conference. He stated [2:32 onwards]:

"I love being able to compete. I love living out my dreams. I love being a father... And when I get home, I try and thank her every day for taking care of our son. That's why I talk about family as being my priority, because it really is. I'm blessed to be able to come out here and play golf."

He continued,

"But if my golf ever started affecting my home life or it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or with my son, that's going to be the last day that I play out here for a living. This is not the be-all, end-all. This is not the most important thing in my life."

Scottie Scheffler has won three tournaments this season: the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the 2025 PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament. He is one of the favourites to win the Open Championship, and every fan will be paying close attention to his play.

