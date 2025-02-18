Sergio Garcia doesn't see himself in a fight with anyone if he can make his Ryder Cup return: "I don't have a problem"

Provided Sergio Garcia does make it back to the Ryder Cup, he doesn't envision any troubles with anyone on the team. Despite the possible awkwardness of a reunion after Garcia left for LIV Golf, the Spaniard doesn't have any problems with his former and possibly future teammates.

Ad

Garcia doesn't even have a problem with those who have at times been outspoken against LIV Golf and everyone on the tour, like Rory McIlroy. Garcia revealed via Golf Magic that he and McIlroy still text:

"I see Rory here and there and I sent him a couple of texts to say 'congrats'. I don't have a problem with anyone at all. The most important thing when it comes to the Ryder Cup is the team and you put your big or small egos away and you know what you’re fighting for."

Ad

Trending

The LIV star never stopped being involved with the European team. He watched closely and sent congratulations to many members of 2023's victorious side at Marco Simone, and he doesn't envision that changing.

"That is never going to change. It doesn't matter whether I play three more Ryder Cups or none. I'm a fan of the European team."

But Garcia does believe he can still play well enough to contribute to the European team. It's just a matter of if he can retain eligibility and if the European captains believe him.

Ad

Sergio Garcia's LIV team took home team trophy in Adelaide

Sergio Garcia's LIV Golf teammate Abraham Ancer bogeyed the 17th and 18th holes during the final round at LIV Golf Adelaide, allowing Joaquin Niemann to swoop in and take the trophy.

Sergio Garcia's team won the tournament (Image via Imagn)

Despite that, Ancer and his teammate's performances were enough to secure the team title. It was still, in Garcia's eyes, a bittersweet win. He said via The Mirror:

Ad

"I just told him that I was proud of him. Obviously I know that he's disappointed, but he did a lot of good things, and he has to remember those."

"Obviously it always hurts. It happened to me two or three times last year. The good thing is I think he played really solid. That's the most important thing, and he's going to take all those positives."

Ad

The team win is nice, but Sergio Garcia will need to rack up individual wins if he's to convince the European side that he's worthy of the Ryder Cup. The US Open offers an exemption for the leading LIV player who's not otherwise eligible.

Therefore, Garcia can earn some points and bolster his reputation in the eyes of the captains by making it into and playing well at that tournament. He will need to play better, though, as he's currently 15th in individual play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback