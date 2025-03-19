Shane Lowry advocates for TGL's team play after bashing LIV Golf - "That’s golf"

Shane Lowry recently advocated for TGL's team-based format. The North Irish player talked about how putting plays a decisive role in team success. His team, The Bay Golf Club was defeated in the second semifinal of TGL's inaugural season on Tuesday.

Ad

Atlanta Drive GC won the match by 9-3 and advanced to the final match of TGL. In the post-match press conference, Lowry was asked his thoughts about TGL, that in most matches the team that made the most putts tended to win. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"That's golf. That's golf."

Lowry was then asked if TGL focused on putting more than what is typically seen on a traditional golf course. The 37-year-old advocating for TGL's team play said that the team that putts best and starts strong usually wins in golf.

Ad

Trending

"I think if you watch the Ryder Cup every two years the team that holes the most putts wins the Ryder Cup. And I think that's just team golf. The team that gets off to the best start generally wins. And the team that holes the most putts. It's kind of simple."

He said that avoiding destructive shots is crucial in team play as they had a few in the semifinal match. He noted that even on the PGA TOUR, the player who putts the best usually has a strong chance of winning.

Ad

Lowry has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf. In 2023, he dismissed the claims that LIV Golf was "growing the game," calling their statements scripted. Team play is a crucial part of the Saudi-backed tour. He said (via Golfweek):

"I think what Jon said about growing the game and stuff that's obviously what they have to say. They’ve signed on the dotted line. They've been told by the communications team that this is what you say when you’re asked this and you have no other choice really because they own you now."

Ad

Shane Lowry had said that it was difficult for everyday golf fans who invest their hard-earned money in the game to relate to wealthy players claiming they needed to join LIV Golf to provide for their families.

A look at hole-by-hole score of TGL's second playoff match ft. Shane Lowry

Atlanta Drive Golf Club faced the Bay Golf Club in the second semifinal match of TGL. Atlanta started strongly in the triples format and took a 2-0 lead after the third hole. The Bay rebounded by winning the fourth and seventh holes levelling the score 2-2.

Ad

Atlanta won the 8th and 9th holes. In the Singles format, it was unassailable. Shane Lowry lost in both his holes against Justin Thomas. Patrick Cantlay won three points against Ludvig Aberg sealing the deal for Atlanta.

Here's hole by hole scores of TGL's second playoff match:

Triples Format (Holes 1–9):

Hole 1: ATL 0 - 0 BAY

ATL 0 - 0 BAY Hole 2: ATL 1 - 0 BAY

ATL 1 - 0 BAY Hole 3: ATL 1 - 0 BAY

ATL 1 - 0 BAY Hole 4: ATL 0 - 1 BAY

ATL 0 - 1 BAY Hole 5: ATL 0 - 0 BAY

ATL 0 - 0 BAY Hole 6: ATL 0 - 0 BAY

ATL 0 - 0 BAY Hole 7: ATL 0 - 1 BAY

ATL 0 - 1 BAY Hole 8: ATL 1 - 0 BAY

ATL 1 - 0 BAY Hole 9: ATL 1 - 0 BAY

Ad

Singles Format (Holes 10–15):

Hole 10: ATL (Justin Thomas) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry)

ATL (Justin Thomas) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry) Hole 11: ATL (Billy Horschel) 0 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee)

ATL (Billy Horschel) 0 - 0 BAY (Min Woo Lee) Hole 12: ATL (Patrick Cantlay) 3 - 0 BAY (Ludvig Åberg)

ATL (Patrick Cantlay) 3 - 0 BAY (Ludvig Åberg) Hole 13: ATL (Justin Thomas) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry)

ATL (Justin Thomas) 1 - 0 BAY (Shane Lowry) Hole 14: ATL (Billy Horschel) 0 - 1 BAY (Min Woo Lee)

ATL (Billy Horschel) 0 - 1 BAY (Min Woo Lee) Hole 15: ATL (Patrick Cantlay) 0 - 0 BAY (Ludvig Åberg)

Final Score:

Atlanta Drive GC (ATL): 9

Bay County GC (BAY): 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback