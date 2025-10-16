Shane Lowry drops a 5-word message after taking the lead at the DP World India Championship

Shane Lowry might be on path to securing his first professional win since April last yeat at the ongoing DP World India Championship. After round 1 ended on Thursday, Lowry took the solo lead in the competition by socring a brilliant 8-under par.The Irish golfer followed this wonderful performance with a 5-word message for his fans. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Lowry shared a video of him scoring a birdie on the 18th hole in New Delhi. In the caption of the post, Lowry wrote a 5-word message which summed up his experience in round 1.Shane Lowry wrote:&quot;Good day at the office ☘️&quot;You can check what Shane Lowry wrote in the tweet below: Shane Lowry's scorecard in Round 1 of the DP World India Championship boasted 8 birdies in total. While two birdies came on the front nine, the remaining six were scored on the back nine. It must also be noted that Lowry had a bogey free round which speaks volumes about his performance in India's capital.What time will Shane Lowry tee off in Round 2 of the DP World India Championship 2025?In Round 2 of the DP World India Championship, Shane Lowry will tee off at 10:05 PM ET. The golfer will be paired with 2-time Ryder Cup winning captain Luke Donald and 2025 Tour Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 2:Tee No. 19:05 p.m. – David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson9:15 p.m. – Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia9:25 p.m. – Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson9:35 p.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger9:45 p.m. – Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat9:55 p.m. – Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh10:05 p.m. – Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard10:15 p.m. – Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai10:25 p.m. – Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther10:35 p.m. – Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino10:45 p.m. – Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen10:55 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen1:50 a.m. – Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne2:00 a.m. – Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten2:10 a.m. – Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo2:20 a.m. – Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach2:30 a.m. – Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma2:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin2:50 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman3:00 a.m. – Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas3:10 a.m. – Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh3:20 a.m. – Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg3:30 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon ForsstromTee No. 109:05 p.m. – Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee9:15 p.m. – Saptak Talwar, Julier Guerrier, Freddy Schott9:25 p.m. – Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius Van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts9:35 p.m. – Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan9:45 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Couvra9:55 p.m. – Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence10:05 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald10:15 p.m. – Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora10:25 p.m. – Calum Hill, Nicolai Van Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul10:35 p.m. – Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson10:45 p.m. – Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher10:55 p.m. – Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard1:50 a.m. – Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Muscatel, Jason Scrivener2:00 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain2:10 a.m. – N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston2:20 a.m. – Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan2:30 a.m. – Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan2:40 a.m. – Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto2:50 a.m. – Jeong weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider3:00 a.m. – Clement Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello3:10 a.m. – Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren3:20 a.m. – Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema3:30 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Benjamin Herbert, Shankar Das