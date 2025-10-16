Shane Lowry drops a 5-word message after taking the lead at the DP World India Championship

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Oct 16, 2025 23:53 GMT
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty
Shane Lowry clicked at the DP World India Championship 2025 [Image via Getty]

Shane Lowry might be on path to securing his first professional win since April last yeat at the ongoing DP World India Championship. After round 1 ended on Thursday, Lowry took the solo lead in the competition by socring a brilliant 8-under par.

The Irish golfer followed this wonderful performance with a 5-word message for his fans. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Lowry shared a video of him scoring a birdie on the 18th hole in New Delhi. In the caption of the post, Lowry wrote a 5-word message which summed up his experience in round 1.

Shane Lowry wrote:

"Good day at the office ☘️"

You can check what Shane Lowry wrote in the tweet below:

Shane Lowry's scorecard in Round 1 of the DP World India Championship boasted 8 birdies in total. While two birdies came on the front nine, the remaining six were scored on the back nine. It must also be noted that Lowry had a bogey free round which speaks volumes about his performance in India's capital.

What time will Shane Lowry tee off in Round 2 of the DP World India Championship 2025?

In Round 2 of the DP World India Championship, Shane Lowry will tee off at 10:05 PM ET. The golfer will be paired with 2-time Ryder Cup winning captain Luke Donald and 2025 Tour Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 2:

Tee No. 1

  • 9:05 p.m. – David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson
  • 9:15 p.m. – Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • 9:25 p.m. – Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson
  • 9:35 p.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 9:45 p.m. – Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • 9:55 p.m. – Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh
  • 10:05 p.m. – Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard
  • 10:15 p.m. – Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai
  • 10:25 p.m. – Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther
  • 10:35 p.m. – Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino
  • 10:45 p.m. – Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen
  • 10:55 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen
  • 1:50 a.m. – Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne
  • 2:00 a.m. – Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten
  • 2:10 a.m. – Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo
  • 2:20 a.m. – Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach
  • 2:30 a.m. – Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma
  • 2:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin
  • 2:50 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman
  • 3:00 a.m. – Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas
  • 3:10 a.m. – Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh
  • 3:20 a.m. – Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg
  • 3:30 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsstrom
Tee No. 10

  • 9:05 p.m. – Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee
  • 9:15 p.m. – Saptak Talwar, Julier Guerrier, Freddy Schott
  • 9:25 p.m. – Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius Van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts
  • 9:35 p.m. – Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan
  • 9:45 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Couvra
  • 9:55 p.m. – Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence
  • 10:05 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald
  • 10:15 p.m. – Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora
  • 10:25 p.m. – Calum Hill, Nicolai Van Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul
  • 10:35 p.m. – Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson
  • 10:45 p.m. – Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher
  • 10:55 p.m. – Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard
  • 1:50 a.m. – Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Muscatel, Jason Scrivener
  • 2:00 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain
  • 2:10 a.m. – N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston
  • 2:20 a.m. – Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan
  • 2:30 a.m. – Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan
  • 2:40 a.m. – Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto
  • 2:50 a.m. – Jeong weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider
  • 3:00 a.m. – Clement Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • 3:10 a.m. – Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren
  • 3:20 a.m. – Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema
  • 3:30 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Benjamin Herbert, Shankar Das
About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Quick Links

