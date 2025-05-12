"Shane Lowry is a f**ing baby" "Completely Normal" - Fans divided over 3-time PGA Tour winner declining media requests

Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open Championship winner, ignited controversy at the 2025 Truist Championship. He refused post-round media interviews after a final-round collapse. Leading alongside Sepp Straka after 54 holes, Lowry made a mistake with a level-par 70 on Sunday, finishing tied for second with Justin Thomas, two strokes behind the winner.

NUCLR GOLF shared this news on May 12 through an X post:

"🚨🎤❌#NOT TALKING — Shane Lowry declined media requests following his final round loss at The Truist Championship. Lowry had previously suggested that players should have the opportunity to have ‘a cooling off period’ before answering questions from the press. @LowryTracker"

Lowry's decision to skip media interaction drew mixed reactions under the X post. One user expressed frustration, calling him a baby.

"Shane is a f*cking baby!"

"Yeah, so when my boss asks me to see him in his office, I always decline and request a time out. It's completely normal."

A few more fans commented:

This incident follows Lowry's recent advocacy for a 'cooling-off period' before such media sessions. After a disappointing finish at the Masters, Lowry suggested that players be granted time to process things before facing the press, similar to protocols in tennis.

He expressed his views, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes. I'm trying to win the tournament, as well."

In addition to that, let's have a look at what went wrong for Shane Lowry at the Truist Championship in detail.

Shane Lowry's final-round stumble cost him the Truist Championship title

Shane Lowry's pursuit of his first PGA Tour title since 2019 ended in disappointment at the 2025 Truist Championship. Entering the final round at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, Lowry shared the lead with Sepp Straka at 14-under-par. However, Lowry's even-par 70 on Sunday left him two strokes behind Straka, who sealed the deal with a final-round 68.

Lowry kicked off this event carding rounds of 64, 65, 67, positioning himself as a strong contender. His second-round 65 featured four birdies in his first eight holes and a dramatic 53-foot birdie putt on the 11th. However, in the final round, Lowry's momentum was disrupted on the back nine. He shot bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes, allowing Straka to take the lead and win the tournament.

Although Lowry came second, he earned a prize purse of $1.76 million, while Straka claimed the top prize of $3.6 million, marking his second win of the season. Moving forward, Shane Lowry is now gearing up for the upcoming OGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

