Shane Lowry masters intense pressure at 2023 Wyndham Championship secures cut with impressive 3-under par finish

Shane Lowry posted a 1-under 69 on Friday, August 4, to aggregate at 3-under after the 36 holes at the Wyndham Championship. He is currently ranked T40 after the Friday round.

The Irishman started the second round well and made three birdies on the front nine to finish the first half at 3-under. Two bogies on the next five holes resulted in him going back to -1-under and on the verge of ending his 2022–23 season.

It was the 15th hole where the 36-year-old golfer got lucky when his approach shot landed back into the green after hitting the third row into the stands. The ball was in some distance for the eagle putt, but the golfer settled for the birdie.

The happiness of the lucky hole was shortlived, as he made a double bogey on the next hole. A birdie on the final hole ensured he concluded the 36-hole score at 3-under, just a shot ahead of the cutline.

Lowry felt he played better on Friday compared to the opening round. He said:

"Sometimes in this game, making the cut is quite satisfying and I'm proud of how I played the last two holes, especially 18 there. It's not an easy hole and I just hit the best drive I've hit all week down 18. And I hit a lovely wedge shot to nine feet and holed the putt."

"So a bit of everything today. I need a low one this weekend, but I feel like I played better today than I did yesterday, so I'm getting better. There's no reason why I can't shoot two rounds in the mid to low 60s over the weekend."

The cut at Sedgefield has kept Lowry's hopes for the FedEx Cup Playoff alive. He was sitting in 76th place prior in the FedEx Cup standings and will have to finish in the top 23 to qualify for the Memphis event.

When will Shane Lowry tee off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, round 3?

Shane Lowry during the second round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The 2019 Open Championship winner is paired with Joel Dahmen for the third round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship and will tee off on August 5 at 9:10 a.m. EST.

After shooting an even-par 70 in the opening round, Dahmen improved with a 3-under 67 on Friday, bringing his aggregate score to 3-under. Currently sitting at 83rd in the FedEx Cup standings, Dahmen faces an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.

Dahmen has made 16 cuts in his 27 starts this season and boasts four top-10 finishes. Prior to this week, he had missed six cuts in seven starts and managed a T10 finish at the Barracuda Championship, marking his only top-10 performance of the year.

While Lowry has only missed three cuts this season, his overall performance hasn't been exceptional either. His lone top-10 finish came at the Honda Classic, where he secured 4th place. It remains to be seen if he can conclude the regular season on a high note and secure a spot in the playoffs.