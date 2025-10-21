Shane Lowry sends Tommy Fleetwood a message after missing out on winning DP World India Championship

Shane Lowry came close to winning the DP World India Championship in New Delhi last week. After four rounds of thrilling golf at the Delhi Golf Club, Lowry tied for third spot along with Aaron Fitzpatrick and Thriston Lawrence.

While Lowry might have missed out on the opportunity to win the DP World Championship, he made sure to send a heartwarming message to the man who won it, Tommy Fleetwood. On X (formerly Twitter), Lowry congratulated Fleetwood and summed up his time in India.

Shane Lowry wrote:

"Incredible week here in India, great people, great hospitality and some good golf too. Congrats to Tommy on another win. ☘️"

If Shane Lowry had to win the DP World India Championship, it would have been his first professional victory since April 2024. In April last year, Lowry teamed up with his good friend Rory McIlroy to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

How much did Shane Lowry earn for finishing third at the DP World India Championship?

The DP World India Championship had a total purse of €3447880 ($4 million). Out of this purse, Shane Lowry earned €176,746.78 while the tournament winner Tommy Fleetwood received €580,057.00. Here is a detailed look at the payout:

Win. Tommy Fleetwood: €580,057.00

2. Keita Nakajima: €375,331.00

T3. Alex Fitzpatrick: €176,746.78

T3. Thriston Lawrence: €176,746.78

T3. Shane Lowry: €176,746.78

6. Viktor Hovland: €102,363.00

T7. Joost Luiten: €102,363.00

T7. Jayden Schaper: €102,363.00

T9. Daniel Hillier: €72,336.52

T9. Michael Kim: €72,336.52

T11. Jorge Campillo: €60,735.38

T11. Ben Schmidt: €60,735.38

T13. Dan Bradbury: €53,569.97

T13. Tom Vaillant: €53,569.97

T15. Brandon Robinson Thompson: €49,134.24

T15. Andy Sullivan: €49,134.24

T17. Martin Couvra: €40,111.13

T17. Jens Dantorp: €40,111.13

T17. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: €40,111.13

T17. Casey Jarvis: €40,111.13

T17. Andrea Pavan: €40,111.13

T17. David Ravetto: €40,111.13

T17. Marcel Schneider: €40,111.13

T17. Freddy Schott: €40,111.13

T17. Bernd Wiesberger: €40,111.13

26. Eugenio Chacarra: €32,414.95

T26. Andreas Halvorsen: €32,414.95

T26. Brian Harman: €32,414.95

T26. Frederic Lacroix: €32,414.95

T26. Rory McIlroy: €32,414.95

31. Hamish Brown: €29,344.06

T32. Marcus Armitage: €26,784.98

T32. Ben Griffin: €26,784.98

T32. Shiv Kapur: €26,784.98

T32. Zander Lombard: €26,784.98

36. Pablo Larrazábal: €23,202.28

T36. Yannik Paul: €23,202.28

T36. Dhruv Sheoran: €23,202.28

T36. Darius van Driel: €23,202.28

40. Ugo Coussaud: €19,790.18

T40. Jannik de Bruyn: €19,790.18

T40. Manuel Elvira: €19,790.18

T40. Adrian Otaegui: €19,790.18

T40. Robin Williams: €19,790.18

T40. Fabrizio Zanotti: €19,790.18

46. Luke Donald: €16,378.08

T46. Ross Fisher: €16,378.08

T46. Jack Senior: €16,378.08

T46. Richard Sterne: €16,378.08

50. Gregorio De Leo: €13,307.19

T50. Darren Fichardt: €13,307.19

T50. Julien Guerrier: €13,307.19

T50. Jordan Smith: €13,307.19

T50. Nicolai von Dellingshausen: €13,307.19

55. Björn Åkesson: €11,601.14

56. Nacho Elvira: €10,577.51

T56. Joel Girrbach: €10,577.51

T56. Jacques Kruyswijk: €10,577.51

T56. Anirban Lahiri: €10,577.51

T56. Shubhankar Sharma: €10,577.51

61. Rafa Cabrera Bello: €9,383.28

T61. Gavin Green: €9,383.28

63. Abhinav Lohan: €8,700.86

T63. Jason Scrivener: €8,700.86

65. Jordan Gumberg: €8,189.04

W/D. Thomas Aiken: €7,847.83

