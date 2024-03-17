Shane Lowry shares St. Patrick’s Day wishes to his 305,300 followers online

Irish golfer Shane Lowry is playing in the 2024 Players Championship, which is being held from March 14 to 17. He is currently sitting in T18, and is hoping to win the Players Championship on a very special day for Ireland.

Shane Lowry has quite a big following on X (formerly Twitter) - 305,300 fans. March 17th is St. Patrick's Day, and Lowry took to X to wish all his fans. In a tweet, Lowry said:

"Happy St. Patrick's Day"

Speaking via Irish Golf Deck, Shane Lowry said that he would love to win the Players Championship on St. Patrick's Day:

"Rory did say to me this morning that the last Paddy's Day we finished The Players on, he won it, so it's hopefully my turn to win it. I was close to being a lot better this week, but another top-five and some well-needed, much-needed FedExCup points, and on to Sawgrass next week."

Xander Schauffele held the sole lead in the 2024 Players Championship at the end of round 3, with an overall score of 17 under par.

2024 Players Championship day 3 leaderboard explored ft. Shane Lowry

Following is the leaderboard for day 3 of the Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

1 Xander Schauffele -17

2 Wyndham Clark -16

3 Brian Harman -15

T4 Maverick McNealy -13

T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -13

T5 Sahith Theegala -12

T5 Scottie Scheffler -12

8 Nate Lashley -11

T9 Taylor Montgomery -10

T9 Hideki Matsuyama -10

T9 J.T. Poston -10

T12 Doug Ghim -9

T12 Ludvig Åberg -9

T12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -9

T12 Rory McIlroy -9

T12 C.T. Pan -9

T17 Sam Burns -8

T17 Adam Schenk -8

T17 Joel Dahmen -8

T17 Austin Eckroat -8

T17 Matt NeSmith -8

T17 Sepp Straka -8

T17 Matti Schmid -8

T24 Peter Malnati -7

T24 Si Woo Kim -7

T24 Emiliano Grillo -7

T24 Sam Ryder -7

T24 Corey Conners -7

T29 Nick Taylor -6

T29 Brice Garnett -6

T29 Tony Finau -6

T29 Taylor Moore -6

T29 Collin Morikawa -6

T29 Jason Day -6

T35 Aaron Rai -5

T35 Jake Knapp -5

T35 Sungjae Im -5

T35 Tommy Fleetwood -5

T35 Alex Noren -5

T35 Chan Kim -5

T35 Lee Hodges -5

T35 Chris Kirk -5

T35 Tom Hoge -5

T44 David Lipsky -4

T44 Sami Valimaki -4

T44 Mackenzie Hughes -4

T44 Dylan Wu -4

T44 Kurt Kitayama -4

T44 Cameron Young -4

T44 Ryan Moore -4

T51 Martin Laird -3

T51 Zac Blair -3

T51 J.J. Spaun -3

T51 Adam Scott -3

T51 Viktor Hovland -3

T51 Jimmy Stanger -3

T51 Denny McCarthy -3

T51 Shane Lowry -3

T51 Mark Hubbard -3

T51 Harris English -3

T61 Ben Martin -2

T61 Tyler Duncan -2

T61 Francesco Molinari -2

T64 Andrew Putnam -1

T64 Patrick Cantlay -1

T66 Min Woo Lee E

T66 Keith Mitchell E

Xander Schauffele is just one stroke ahead of Wyndham Clark, who sits in second place. Brian Harman is sitting in sole third position with a score of 15 under par.