Shane Lowry takes a savvy dig at Justin Thomas’ latest social media post

About a week ago, Shane Lowry was delighted as the Ryder Cup concluded with Team Europe getting a big win. They defeated Team USA with a 16½-11½ score at the Marco Simone Golf Course, Rome.

Though it didn’t go well with Team USA, Justin Thomas later chose to have leisure time with his wife, Jillian Wisniewski by exploring Italy.

As the Thomas couple visited the picturesque Lake Como, the American Professional golfer took to his Instagram profile. He shared a bunch of photos of them enjoying themselves in the breathtaking scenery.

Justin Thomas with his wife (Image via X/ @justinthomas34)

Justin Thomas captioned it as:

"Lake Como photo dump. The Italian vacation has come to an end. What a beautiful place!"

The couple was really having a great time on the trip until European Ryder Cup star Shane Lowry took a dig at him on his post.

Lowry asked the 30-year-old golfer if he had any pics while in Rome:

“Any pics from Rome???”

To this, Thomas jokingly replied,

“Shane it’s been two weeks and was starting to forget……”

Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas' Instagram conversation screenshot

Fans must note that although things didn’t go in favor of Thomas’ team, he finished two-up against Sepp Straka during the singles session.

However, the European squad was overwhelmed with their victory as Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy even chanted ‘Europe’s on fire, USA is terrified’ while they were celebrating in Italy.

Well, it seems like Lowry and his team clearly have no intention of forgetting the grand Ryder Cup win against their rival team anytime soon.

Shane Lowry feels they will be 'remembered forever' if they win the 2025 Ryder Cup

Recently, Shane Lowry described a possible outcome in which the squad might be remembered forever, stating if they will snatch the Ryder Cup trophy even next edition in New York.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 36-year-old said,

“Homefield advantage is huge but it is a huge opportunity and something we would probably be remembered forever for if we went to Bethpage and retained the trophy."

He further stated that he hopes to be part of Team Europe in 2025:

"It's something I am going to have on my mind over the next two years and I'm sure the 11 lads with me in Rome [as well]. The odds are it won't be the same team but I hope I am one of those 12 players. If those players did retain the trophy, it would be a huge achievement.”

It must be noted that this time, the Ryder Cup was held on European soil, in Rome. However, the next Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black, New York.