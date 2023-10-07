“Thank you so much for trusting me”: Shane Lowry thanks Ryder Cup main man for ‘fulfilling one of his biggest dreams’

The 44th Edition of the Ryder Cup brought Team Europe a grand victory over Team USA. In the aftermath, every team member including Shane Lowry was overjoyed with the win. Now, another video is surfacing on the internet that shows the Irishman being emotional at the Marco Simone Golf Course.

On the last day of the event, Lowry was seen hugging the team's captain, Luke Donald. They even exchanged words as the 36-year-old golfer was grateful to the captain for trusting him and selecting him for the said competition.

The World No. 32 took to his social media account to share this video. He captioned:

"Will be forever grateful for this man putting his faith in me and allowing me to fulfil one of my biggest dreams. 💙"

In the video, the captain appreciates the Irish golfer by saying he did a good job to which, Shane Lowry replied,

"Thank You so much for trusting me. This is my dream, honestly."

Check the video below:

Well, Shane Lowry had a poor finish this season and that's why he was not able to qualify for the prestigious event. He had to wait for a captain's pick and Donald added him to the squad.

A peek into Shane Lowry's Ryder Cup 2023 journey

Shane Lowry's last quarter of the season was not up to the mark. He first finished T-16th at The Masters. Then, he secured the T-12th position at the USPGA Championship and the T-20th at the US Open. However, despite his best efforts, he was unable to clinch one of the six automatic qualification spots.

Unfortunately, he missed the cut at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Nevertheless, the 2019 Open Champion still got a chance to experience the biennial event on home soil for the first time, thanks to Donald.

Talking about his Ryder Cup performance: On the last day of the match, the Irish star was tied against Jordan Spieth. Although first, he fell three shots down to the American, he bounced back and contributed 1.5 points for the Europes in the Sunday singles.

Additionally, after the event, Shane Lowry confessed that this victory was very important to him. He even expressed his wish to put the replica trophy beside his lone major 2019 Open Championship victory trophy.

“I’m going to put that replica Ryder Cup trophy we get right beside the Claret Jug in my trophy case and that’s going to be a very proud moment for me. It’s amazing,” Lowry added.

Well, Team Europe won by a final score of 16.5 to 11.5 against Team USA. This extended their winning streak on home territory to seven, a run that will now last 34 years as the next Ryder Cup in Europe will be held in 2027.