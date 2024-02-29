Shane Lowry to tee off at 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational on sponsor’s invite - Reports

Shane Lowry has not participated in any of the first three Signature Events of the 2024 season. However, that is about to change, as he has received a sponsor's exemption to play in The Arnold Palmer Invitational next week.

The news was released by an X (formerly Twitter) account called Underdog Golf. However, the Arnold Palmer Invitational field will not be officially announced until next week.

Shane Lowry announced this possibility two weeks ago when he appeared on the Fore Play podcast. This is what Lowry had to say at the time (via The Irish Sun):

"I'm sponsored by Mastercard - so, I hope to get a [sponsor] invite for Bay Hill Invitational [Arnold Palmer Invitational], if I'm lucky. And then hopefully I can play my way into the other events - Hilton Head [RBC Heritage], The Wells Fargo [Championship], The Travelers [Championship]... - so by then I'd hope to have played my way back into the top-30 in the world or play my way in somehow."

Mastercard is the main sponsor of the Arnold Palmer Invitational with Lowry being one of the main golfers in the company's sponsorship portfolio.

Lowry finished the 2023 season outside the FedEx Cup Top 50 and winless, which prevents him from qualifying directly for the 2024 Season's Signature Events. During 2024, the Irishman has only managed to place 130th in the FedEx Cup ranking, hence; he fails to meet the other qualifying criteria as well.

To qualify for the rest of the season's Signature Events, Shane Lowry must win a tournament or have strong finishes that will move him up at least 100 places in the FedEx Cup rankings. Currently, just more than 306 points stand between Lowry from the Top 30.

Shane Lowry targets The Masters

Although he has his sights set on the Signature Events, Shane Lowry is focused on The Masters. As he said during his appearance on the Fore Play podcast, he has organized his schedule around the tournament at Augusta National.

Here's what Lowry had to say (via The Irish Sun):

"I should have played better last year but it is what it is. Yes, I'd love to be in the tournament but to be honest I'm trying to build my schedule towards April [The Masters]. I think that's what players do, if anything I probably played a bit too much this time last year. So, hopefully it will make a big difference when it comes to Saturday and Sunday at Augusta."

Lowry is qualified to play The Masters, having finished the previous season in the Top 50 of the world ranking. This will be his eighth participation (fourth in a row).