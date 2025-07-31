"She ain’t lying" - Fans react to Charley Hull's take on non-artistic modern golf

Fans on social media have reacted to Charley Hull's opinion on modern-day golf. The English golfer is preparing to compete at the 2025 AIG Women's Open, and during the pre-tournament press conference, held on Wednesday, she opened up about how the game has changed over the years.Hull talked about golf in the early 2000s, calling it &quot;more of an art&quot; while comparing it to how the &quot;technology has advanced&quot; that everyone can hit &quot;straight and far&quot; and which has taken &quot;the art away from it.&quot;“I think golf back 20, 30 years ago, say 19— up to like 2000s, it was more of an art. The players, even then men, would have to hit draws and fades and stuff it in, where I think now it's become more of a power game and where it's become — the technology has advanced so much everyone can just hit it straight and far, and it's kind of taking the art away from it….,&quot; she said.“Whenever I watch golf, I watch golf and all that lot, like who won the British Open in the 1970s and that. I find it way more interesting back then. Like I wouldn't really watch golf now really,&quot; she added.NUCLR Golf has shared Charley Hull's statement on its X (formerly Twitter) account.Fans jumped into the comment section to share their opinions about it.&quot;She ain’t lying,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;She’s exactly right,&quot; another fan added.&quot;She’s right,&quot; one more fan added.Here are more fans' reactions:&quot;When you have players on purpose launching balls into stands and no penalty, then yes. Links courses too easy now with power. Need WAY more trees and higher rough or high grass bunkers. Less sand traps or more punishing deep ones,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;Just like tennis. Technology took the artistry out of the game,&quot; a fan added. &quot;Definitely agree. Need to set up more courses with serious rough to really punish inaccuracy and force more shot making,&quot; a fan wrote.Charley Hull shares her excitement to play at the AIG Women's OpenIn the press conference of the AIG Women’s Open on Wednesday, Charley Hull shared her excitement to compete at this week's event. She said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;It's really good. It's actually nice just to be back in the UK and having so many people out here that are supporting the golf is great.&quot;This season on the LPGA Tour, Charley Hull has recorded some decent outings, and after her T21 finish at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, she joined the field of this week's Women's Major.She started her campaign this season at the Founders Cup, where she settled in T19 position. She played the four rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70, followed by an impressive T4 finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.In the women's Majors events, she competed at The Chevron Championship, but she struggled and missed the cut. She then played at the US Women’s Open and tied for 12th, followed by another T12 finish at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.Charley Hull withdrew from The Amundi Evian Championship and is next playing this week in the final women's Major of the year.