Scottie Scheffler might have won the 2024 Masters, but his priorities are about to change. Scheffler and his wife Meredith are expecting their first child soon, and anticipation is running high.

Scottie Scheffler's wife Meredith stayed back at home since her due date is very close. Despite all the pressure at the Masters, Scottie Scheffler said he would leave the tournament midway if his wife were to go into labor.

However, after successfully making it through the Masters, Scheffler went home to celebrate with his wife. Speaking about the excitement of becoming a first-time father, Scheffler said in an interview (via the Bible Caddie podcast) that he admires his wife for being so strong.

Trending

"I think it's just gonna be really really special watching Meredith when the baby comes out of her. Being a mom I think that's gonna be really really cool. She does such a great job of loving me so well and I'm just excited to watch her love this child, it's going to be really special. And I'm excited to love on the child as well. But I'm really really excited to watch Meredith do her thing," he said. [32.10]

Scottie Scheffler is currently at the RBC Heritage, which is taking place from April 18 to 21 at Harbor Town Golf Links.

Scottie Scheffler expresses feeling drained after hectic schedule amidst the Masters and the RBC Heritage

Scottie Sheffler seemed tired when on course for the first round of the RBC Heritage. With the recent high-intensity tournaments, top-notch performances, and the stress of becoming a new father, Scheffler has been pushed to the limit.

Speaking via ESPN, he said:

"That's why I tried to give myself an extra little bit of grace on the course today, just because, yeah, emotionally a little drained. Mentally, definitely a bit drained."

Scheffler said that getting into the groove of the day definitely helped him get back his energy. He is feeling positive once again about finishing the RBC Heritage on a high note.

"I think getting into the tournament, hitting some shots, getting a bit frustrated, getting a bit excited about my finish there, all good emotions to feel. It's nice to be kind of back into tournament mode," he added.

J.T. Poston took the lead on the first day of the RBC Heritage, while Scheffler found himself in T26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback