“She's absolutely fierce” – Tennis star Sebastian Korda gets candid about his sister Nelly after her win at The Annika

Nelly Korda's brother and tennis star Sebastian praised her sister on her seventh tournament win in the 2024 season at the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. The World No. 1 in the Women's World Golf Rankings won by three shots over Charley Hull, Jin Hee Im and Weiwei Zhang at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Nelly Korda is born into a family of athletes. Her parents, Petr and Regina Korda, were tennis stars while her elder sister has won six LPGA Tour tournaments. Her brother Sebastian has two ATP Tour singles titles and a doubles title.

In the post-tournament press conference, Sebastian Korda was asked about the type of competitor Nelly is and what it felt like to witness her set such a high standard in the 2024 season. He said, via ASAP Sports:

Trending

"I think competitor, what you see is what you get. She's absolutely fierce. She's clutch. There is no one I guess works harder than her. She's an incredible hard worker and all that she achieves she earns. Just a lot of fun to watch her do her thing."

When asked how Nelly was as a sister, Sebastian said:

"Extremely supportive. She watches almost all my matches whether I'm playing in Australia, Asia. She's always texting me and watching me. I couldn't ask for more as a sister."

In her press conference, Nelly mentioned that she won for the first time in front of his brother. She also added that it was nice to have him there as she had not seen him in a couple of months.

Nelly Korda says that she didn't have "a lot of happy thoughts" at the beginning of the final round at Annika

Nelly Korda was tied for second after the third round with Weiwei Zhang at the 2024 Annika. She was one shot behind Charley Hull who was atop the leaderboard. Moreover, Nelly had a rough start in the fourth round.

On the front nine, Nelly scored three bogeys on the 2nd, 6th and 8th holes against a birdie on the 7th. She was two shots behind on the leaderboard with nine holes to go. Talking about the moment, in the post-tournament press conference, she praised her caddie Jason McDede and said, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, not a lot of happy thoughts at the beginning. But, yeah, I mean, I have such a great teammate. Jay and I've been together for I think next year going on our ninth year. Having him by my side obviously helps because he knows what to say when I do get down on myself."

Nelly Korda carded five consecutive birdies in the back nine and finished 3-under 67 for the round winning the tournament by three shots. She won prize money of $487,500 from a total purse of $3.25 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback