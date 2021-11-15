Shiv Kapur prevails over Rashid Khan in playoff, wins 2021 edition of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament

Shiv Kapur prevailed over Rashid Khan in a playoff match to win the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational golf tournament at Chandigarh’s Golf Club on Sunday. It was Shiv’s first-ever win at a PGTI event. The tournament was decided in a playoff for the fourth year in succession.

The Dubai-based 39-year-old golfer scored (64-68-67-70) 19-under 269 while Rashid also had an identical score of (65-67-69-68) 19-under 269 after the regulation period. In the playoff, it was Shiv who outplayed Rashid to take home the winning cheque of Rs. 24,24,750.

Olympian Udayan Mane (69-68-67-67) finished third with a score of 17-under 271 after returning a second straight 67.

Shiv was at his best in the playoff. He came up with a brilliant second shot from the rough to make a two-putt on the playoff hole (18th hole). Two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid’s second shot went into the water, which effectively ended his challenge.

Earlier, during the final round, Shiv, the overnight leader, struggled on the front nine. He had three bogeys and just one birdie on the 11th hole.

But on the back nine, Shiv propped up his performance. He had birdies on the 13th, 16th and 17th hole. He missed a birdie and outright victory on the 18th hole.

Shiv took his game to a higher level during the play-off

“I had a good back nine. It enabled me to come back in the contest. It was overall good match,” Shiv said in a post-match interaction.

Rashid took home a prize money of Rs. 16,74,750. He thus climbed from 16th to seventh position in the PGTI Order of Merit. Shiv said golfers have to make quick decisions during the playoffs.

“Winning Jeev Invitational golf tournament was special since he’s like my elder brother. The Chandigarh tournament will also act as a good preparation for the upcoming Asian Tour events,” said Shiv.

Rashid, who was two shots off the lead at the start of the day, was steady on the front-nine. He had two birdies and a bogey. He shot three birdies on the back nine to stay in contention for the title.

Rashid lost the playoff to local lad Ajeetesh Sandhu in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Pune-based Udayan was third, while Chandigarh’s Aadil Bedi scored 16-under 272 for a fourth-place finish.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul of Delhi was fifth at 15-under 273. Yuvraj Singh Sandhu was tied sixth at 12-under 276. Gaganjeet Bhullar shot the day’s best score of 66 to finish tied 13th at eight-under 280. Jyoti Randhawa tied for 33rd at three-under 285.

US-based Varun Chopra won the trophy for best performing amateur as he closed the week in tied for 26th at four-under 284.

