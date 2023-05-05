Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer and social media influencer, has returned to YouTube with a new coaching lesson. She is urging her fans to put their time into a short game.

In the video, released on May 3, 2023, Spiranac shares her insights and techniques for improving short game skills. She believes they are essential for lowering one's golf scores. The video is already gaining traction on social media, with fans praising Spiranac for her engaging and informative coaching style.

Paige Spiranac

In her new YouTube video, Spiranac shares her tried and tested tips for improving short game skills. Her first piece of advice is to focus on distance control.

To achieve this, Paige Spiranac recommends practising with multiple clubs and experimenting with different swings until you find the one that works best for you.

Another crucial aspect of the short game, according to Spiranac, is confidence.

“Short game is the most important part in lowering your scores,” Spiranac advises. “Most people spend hours just hitting balls and they’re not getting better. So I want you to put your time into short game. We’re going to spend 15 minutes here and then 15 minutes on the range.”

To build confidence, Paige Spiranac suggests visualizing the shot before hitting it and focusing on the target rather than the mechanics of the swing.

Finally, Spiranac stresses the importance of creativity in short game. She recommends practising with different lies and angles and experimenting with unconventional shots like the flop shot and the bump-and-run.

Importance of short game

For those who are new to golf, short game refers to the shots taken within 100 yards of the green, such as chip shots, pitch shots, and bunker shots. While it may not be as glamorous as hitting long drives or sinking putts, short game is arguably the most critical aspect of golf. As Paige Spiranac explains in the video:

“I like to do the odds and the evens on different days, so today we’re going to do odd numbers”

Indeed, short game can make or break a golfer's scorecard. According to a study conducted by Golf Digest, the average PGA Tour player hits only 11 greens in regulation per round. It means that they are left with seven short game shots to save par or make a birdie.

For amateurs, the number of greens hit in regulation is even lower, which means they have to rely heavily on their short game skills to score well. Therefore, improving one's short game can lead to significant improvements in overall golf performance.

Whether you're a beginner looking to improve your game, or an experienced player seeking to take your skills to the next level, Spiranac's advice is sure to be a game-changer.

