"Show off" - Fans react to Dale Whitnell making two aces in same round at DP World Tour SA Open 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 01, 2025 05:06 GMT
Dale Whitnell ( image via getty, x@_Carrotay, x@DMcgart)

On Friday, February 28, Dale Whitnell joined the rare club of golfers who have made two aces in a single round. He carded two hole-in-ones during the second round of the SA Open 2025.

Whitnell entered the second day at Durban Golf Course after shooting an even-par 72. However, unlike the first day, he started with a birdie, followed by a hole-in-one on the par-4 second hole. He then made an eagle on the par-5 third hole and was 5-under for the day after just three holes.

Over the next seven holes, the Briton picked up three birdies and a couple of bogeys before making another ace on the 12th hole. With this feat, he became only the fourth player on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to make two aces in a single round. Besides, he became the first golfer in ten years to achieve this feat, following Brian Harman.

Fans online praised Dale Whitnell for his amazing feat. Many fans also criticized DP World Tour for not getting proper footage of this moment.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"Show off," one fan wrote.
"Straight from the swimming pool to the golf course! Fair play," another fan posted.
"Fantastic footage as always guys. Can I borrow the Nokia 3310 you filmed the second hole in one with?" one fan commented.
"This is one of those moments in golf that will be talked about for years to come. What a round!" another user remarked.
"Is it as rare as those glasses?" this user joked.
"Should it not be hole-in-one’s - the hole-in-one being a singular action..? Two holes in one would imply two holes completed in one shot… 🤷🏻" one fan opined.

Did Dale Whitnell make the cut at the DP World Tour SA Open 2025?

Following the second round of the DP World Tour SA Open 2025, Dale Whitnell aggregated at 9-under and comfortably made the cut. He is currently tied for ninth and is five shots behind the leader Shaun Norris.

Here's a look at the players leading at the DP World Tour SA Open 2025 after Day 2:

  • 1. Shaun Norris (-14)
  • 2. Dylan Naidoo (-13)
  • T3. Andrea Pavan (-11)
  • T3. Branden Grace (-11)
  • T3. Darren Fichardt (-11)
  • T3. Sam Bairstow (-11)
  • T7. Christiaan Maas (a) (-10)
  • T7. Haotong Li (-10)
  • T9. Dale Whitnell (-9)
  • T9. Brandon Stone (-9)
  • T9. John Parry (-9)
  • T9. Marcel Siem (-9)
  • T9. Justin Harding (-9)
  • T9. Todd Clements (-9)
  • T9. Fredrik From (-9)
  • T16. Troy Merritt (-8)
  • T16. Thomas Aiken (-8)
  • T16. Jayden Schaper (-8)
  • T19. Jaco Ahlers (-7)
  • T19. Joost Luiten (-7)
  • T19. Keith Horne (-7)
  • T19. Marco Penge (-7)
  • T19. Rhys West (-7)
  • T19. Ivan Cantero (-7)
  • T19. Nikhil Rama (-7)
  • T19. Richie Ramsay (-7)
  • T19. Shubhankar Sharma (-7)
  • T19. Laurie Canter (-7)
  • T19. Joel Girrbach (-7)
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
