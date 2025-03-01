Dale Whitnell didn't hold back on the drinks after a unique feat at the South Africa Open

Dale Whitnell went all out to celebrate his two holes-in-one at the South Africa Open. He achieved this remarkable feat during Round 2 of the tournament.

Ad

The DP World Tour recently posted a picture of two large crates filled with ice and chilled beer bottles on a table. A placard read, "HOLE IN ONE. DRINKS ARE ON ME".

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dale Whitnell recorded his aces on the 179-yard 2nd hole and the 149-yard 12th hole at the Durban Golf Course. The Briton followed his first hole-in-one with an incredible eagle; however, a double bogey became a bump in his dream run.

Round 2, which was suspended due to darkness, had started three hours late due to heavy rains. Several players are yet to complete their rounds. At the time of writing, Whittnel is placed T9 with a total score of 9-under in the suspended Round 2.

Ad

"I knew I needed to go out and play well" - Dale Whitnell

Dale Whitnell (Source: Imagn)

Dale Whitnell was on the line of getting cut heading into Round 2 of the South Africa Open. He knew he had to perform on Friday, February 28, and he did pull off something special with his two aces. The golfer spoke about the incredible outing he had with the DP World Tour.

Ad

"Coming back this morning I knew I was struggling to make the cut, so I knew I needed to go out and play well and I got off to a hot start," he said via BBC.

"I birdied the first and hit a flush seven iron on the second, I didn't realise it had gone in until they cheered down at the bottom. Then I got another hole-in-one on the 12th. Bizarre," he added.

Ad

A hole-in-one is an incredible achievement but to record two of them in a single day is beyond exceptional. The odds of carding two aces are 67M to one, according to the US-based National Hole-In Registery. Such a feat is a rare occurrence.

English golfer Dale Whitnell spoke about the "weird feeling" of all the emotions coming to him.

"It's a weird feeling, everything in one. I was excited and adrenalin was pumping, but I had to focus on my job and managed to do that OK," he explained.

The World No. 545 had never recorded a hole-in-one until his campaign at the South Africa Open. South African golfer Shaun Norris is leading the standings in the suspended Round 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback