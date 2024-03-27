Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri set their sights on the Indian Open title

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri are all set to take part in the Hero Indian Open, starting on March 28, Thursday, at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. Notably, the tournament is the country’s richest golf event, awaiting a home champion since 2017.

Interestingly, after SSP Chowrasia defended his title in 2017, England's Matt Wallace, Scotland's Stephen Gallacher, and Germany's Marcel Siem bagged the titles in the next three editions.

A total of 27 professionals and four amateurs will take part in the home challenge this week. They will be up against tough overseas challengers. The winner of the campaign will secure the top prize of USD 382,500 while the runner-up will take hold of USD 247,500 with the third-placed set to receive USD 141,750.

The 188th ranked golfer Shubhankar stated the DLF course as ‘one of the toughest’, and emphasized:

“This is home for me, like my second home. I spent my teenage years here and all my evenings were spent practicing on the putting green, playing putting matches with friends.”

“And every year I’ve become a better player and a better person. I have a better understanding of the game and something that I’m really proud of - the journey that I’ve taken till now.” he went on to add.

On the other hand, Anirban Lahiri, who won the 2015 Indian Open title, added that he is desperate to bag the title. “I am desperate to win,” he added being ranked 401st in the world rankings.

The duo aims for Paris Olympics 2024 spots

Shubhankar Sharma currently occupies the 48th position in the top 60 list based on Olympic Games rankings, making him a strong contender for a spot in Paris.

Meanwhile, Lahiri is also determined to improve his World ranking to secure his participation in the Paris Olympics 2024. Currently, he trails behind behind Shubhankar (188) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (240). India can secure a maximum of two entries in the men’s section.

Denmark’s Ras Hojgaard, ranked 78th in the world and a four-time winner on the Tour, leads the field comprising 20 players from the Top-200 list. Defending champion Marcel Siem misses the campaign following a recent hip surgery. His German compatriot and last year’s runner-up Yannik Paul returns to the event.