Shubhankar Sharma's historic triumph: A stellar Tied-Eighth finish at the Open Championships

India's Shubhankar Sharma impressed the golfing world with his historic performance at the Open Championships, securing a tied-eighth finish in Hoylake. He played a remarkable bogey-free round of 1-under 70 on the final day, making him the only player to do so. His total score of 5 under 279 earned him a spot at the 2024 Open as well.

This achievement is the best-ever result by an Indian in the prestigious Major, surpassing his previous finishes at T-51. Anirban Lahiri's T-5 at the 2015 PGA Championships remains the only better result by an Indian in any Major.

Shubhankar, celebrating his 27th birthday on Friday, considered this week's play to be the finest in challenging conditions. His consistent performance with rounds of 68-71-70-70 earned him a well-deserved tie for eighth place.

Looking forward to the 2024 Open at Royal Troon, Shubhankar will have an extra reason to celebrate as the final day falls on his 28th birthday, making it a double celebration.

While humbled by the mention alongside other Indian golfing greats like Jeev, Jyoti, and Anirban, Sharma emphasized that he's not playing for records but to showcase his best golf.

Thrilled with his achievement, Shubhankar expressed his satisfaction and happiness, crediting his good feeling from the start of the tournament. He narrowly missed birdie putts on the 17th and 18th holes, but overall, he felt beyond content with his performance.

With friends and family present, Shubhankar postponed his celebrations for the following week. He cherished the support of his loved ones, including his father, mother, sister, and coach, Jesse Grewal.

Brian Harman's Dominant Triumph at Royal Liverpool

Brian Harman, the talented left-hander from the United States, showed remarkable nerve control, unlike six years ago at the US Open. On the wet and soggy final day at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Harman commenced with a commanding five-shot lead, ultimately securing a sensational six-shot victory.

His closest rivals, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm, all finished tied for second place at 7-under 277. Harman's triumph at Royal Liverpool marks a significant milestone in his career, surpassing his previous best Major finish of T-2 at the US Open.

Despite early setbacks with two bogeys, Harman adapted well to the slippery conditions, unlike many other prominent players who struggled.

He showcased his resilience by recovering with birdies on the sixth and seventh holes, followed by five consecutive pars. Another bogey on the 12th hole didn't deter him, as he quickly responded with birdies on the 14th and 15th, reaching an impressive 13-under total.