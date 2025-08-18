Si Woo Kim pens down an optimistic message despite BMW Championship disappointment 

  • home icon
By Aheli Chakraborty
Published Aug 18, 2025 18:46 GMT
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Si Woo Kim closed out the BMW Championship with a tie for 19th, sharing the spot with three others after four inconsistent rounds. His week was defined by inconsistencies that prevented him from contending near the top of the leaderboard.

Kim finished at T19, and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Tour Championship. He stands at 37 on this FedEx Cup playoffs list. However, that did not leave him completely disheartened.

The South Korean posted pictures of himself from the BMW Championship. Leaving an optimistic note, in the caption, he wrote:

"Fought hard last two weeks little short for the tour championship T19 37th FedEx cup hopefully next year comeback stronger!🔥 see you in Korea 🇰🇷@genesis_championship".
In the opening round at the BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim posted a 71 (+1). A pair of birdies on the front nine had him moving in the right direction, but a double bogey on the 18th hole erased the progress and left him with an over par score.

Kim recovered slightly in Round 2 with a 69 (-1). A stretch of steady play combined with birdies on the 6th and 11th kept him on track, though bogeys on three of the back-nine holes limited the round’s impact.

The third round proved the biggest setback. Despite starting strongly with birdies on the 1st and 4th, Si Woo Kim faltered after the turn, dropping five strokes across the six holes.

Kim responded well on Sunday, producing his best round of the tournament with a 67 (-3). Kim made six birdies, including a sharp run through holes 7 to 13, but a couple of bogeys prevented him from climbing further.

At the week’s end, Kim stood at T19. While his closing effort showed flashes of form, the inconsistency across earlier rounds left him unable to challenge the leaders.

Si Woo Kim's hole-by-hole performance at the 2025 BMW Championship

Here is a look at Si Woo Kim's hole-by-hole scorecard for his four rounds at the 2025 BMW Championship.

Round 1 – 71 (+1)

  • Hole 1: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 2: 4 (par)
  • Hole 3: 3 (par)
  • Hole 4: 4 (birdie)
  • Hole 5: 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 6: 3 (par)
  • Hole 7: 4 (par)
  • Hole 8: 4 (par)
  • Hole 9: 4 (par) — Out: 34 (-1)
  • Hole 10: 4 (par)
  • Hole 11: 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 12: 4 (par)
  • Hole 13: 4 (bogey)
  • Hole 14: 4 (par)
  • Hole 15: 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 16: 5 (par)
  • Hole 17: 4 (bogey)
  • Hole 18: 6 (double bogey) — In: 37 (+2), Total: 71 (+1)
Round 2 – 69 (-1)

  • Hole 1: 4 (par)
  • Hole 2: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 3: 3 (par)
  • Hole 4: 4 (birdie)
  • Hole 5: 4 (par)
  • Hole 6: 2 (birdie)
  • Hole 7: 4 (par)
  • Hole 8: 4 (par)
  • Hole 9: 4 (par) — Out: 34 (-1)
  • Hole 10: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 11: 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 12: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 13: 3 (par)
  • Hole 14: 4 (par)
  • Hole 15: 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 16: 4 (birdie)
  • Hole 17: 3 (par)
  • Hole 18: 5 (bogey) — In: 35 (E), Total: 69 (-1)

Round 3 – 73 (+3)

  • Hole 1: 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 2: 4 (par)
  • Hole 3: 3 (par)
  • Hole 4: 4 (birdie)
  • Hole 5: 4 (par)
  • Hole 6: 3 (par)
  • Hole 7: 4 (par)
  • Hole 8: 4 (par)
  • Hole 9: 4 (par) — Out: 33 (-2)
  • Hole 10: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 11: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 12: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 13: 3 (par)
  • Hole 14: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 15: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 16: 5 (par)
  • Hole 17: 3 (par)
  • Hole 18: 4 (par) — In: 40 (+5), Total: 73 (+3)
Round 4 – 67 (-3)

  • Hole 1: 4 (par)
  • Hole 2: 4 (par)
  • Hole 3: 2 (birdie)
  • Hole 4: 4 (birdie)
  • Hole 5: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 6: 3 (par)
  • Hole 7: 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 8: 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 9: 4 (par) — Out: 32 (-3)
  • Hole 10: 4 (par)
  • Hole 11: 4 (par)
  • Hole 12: 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 13: 2 (birdie)
  • Hole 14: 5 (bogey)
  • Hole 15: 4 (par)
  • Hole 16: 5 (par)
  • Hole 17: 4 (bogey)
  • Hole 18: 4 (par) — In: 35 (E), Total: 67 (-3)
