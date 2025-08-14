Si Woo Kim drops 2-word reaction to posing with $100M-worth Olympian ahead of BMW Championship 2025

  • home icon
By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Aug 14, 2025
GOLF: AUG 07 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship - Source: Getty

Si Woo Kim is gearing up to compete in one of the PGA Tour's massive events, the BMW Championship. The event will be kicking off on August 14, and Kim will be hoping to finish strong enough to compete in the upcoming Tour Championship. In between all of the stress and preparation, Kim posted an Instagram photo with $100 million worth Olympian Michael Phelps (according to celebrity net worth).

Si Woo Kim and Michael Phelps were standing at the Caves Valley Golf Club, where the BMW Championship is being hosted this season. Kim and Phelps were posing for pictures in front of the tournament's sign. The golfer even sent a two-word message to the American swimmer, calling him a legend or the greatest of all time. The caption of the Instagram post read,

"With legend 🐐 @m_phelps00"
Michael Phelps has several Olympic records and is widely regarded as one of the best of all time. In his career, he has won 29 Olympic medals, the most ever by an athlete. He also owns the most gold medals in Olympic history, with 23, and is more than twice as successful as the next Olympic athlete in this category.

Returning to Si Woo Kim, he is looking to regain his form this season. Kim made a big comeback during the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, following three consecutive disappointments in The Open Championship, The 3M Open, and The Wyndham Championship, where he failed to cut. He played quite well and finished 8 under par to tie for 14th place at the TPC Southwind.

Looking back on his event, he had an incredible first round, and he claimed that he was not thinking about the BMW Championship while playing.

Si Woo Kim is playing the game using a new strategy to avoid pressure

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn

The FedEx playoffs are unquestionably one of the most important tournament series, and golfers are always under pressure to qualify for the next tournament. To avoid such pressure, Si Woo Kim used a new strategy, which he revealed in the press conference after the first round. He explained how he stopped thinking about qualification for the next event throughout the rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Si Woo Kim explained (quoted by ASAP Sports).

"Yeah, it's kind of like dicey spot right now. And started struggling, so I was like, I don't know if I can get through to next week. But tried to keep it as simple as possible, and that helps me a lot. I had a great round, so hopefully I've got more room to be the next couple days, like pressure-wise. Just trying to make it simple and not much think about next week."

For his amazing performance at the TPC Southwind, Kim has managed to get a total of $361,000.

