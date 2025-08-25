"Sick of Rory McIlroy & Scottie Scheffler matches" - Fans react to the duo headlining an all-star skills style event

Golf fans expressed mixed feelings after news broke that Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will headline a new made-for-TV exhibition this December. The two stars, currently ranked world No. 1 and No. 2, are expected to serve as captains in an all-star, skills-based event with four-player teams.The competition will take place at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter and be broadcast across multiple Versant networks, according to Sports Business Journal. It is produced by the same organizers behind last year’s “The Showdown”, which featured McIlroy and Scheffler facing Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. This time, however, no LIV golfers are set to take part.NUCLR Golf shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), and fans quickly weighed in. Some were unimpressed, with one writing:“Sick of Rory &amp; Scottie matches.”Others showed mild interest, saying:“That time of year, not much to watch. I’ll tune in.”Another fan argued:“dumb if they dont include Bryson, Rahm... at least it will be outdoors I hope, with some elements , unlike the indoor @TGL darts”While another dismissed the format altogether:“If it's not proper tournament golf, it's just a cash cow and won't get watched or respected, just like LIV and the tiger league nonsense, guys. How much is enough? There's no need to sell your soul on stuff that really doesn't matter,” a user added.Another wrote,“How they’ve been whiffing on an “all-star” style exhibition is beyond me. Probably the best of the major sports set up for side games.”Screenshot of Fan Reactions under NUCLR Golf's post on XThe new skills challenge is expected to fall the week after the Grant Thornton Invitational, which will be played from December 12–14 and pairs PGA Tour and LPGA Tour professionals in a team format.What have Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler said about playing together?Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have crossed paths often on the PGA Tour, though they haven’t formally teamed up outside of exhibition events like The Showdown in 2024. Despite being fierce competitors, both have spoken highly of each other when paired to play together.At the BMW Championship earlier this month, Rory McIlroy praised Scottie Scheffler’s style of play, saying (via Aidan Mastandrea):“I love playing with Scottie. I always have. I like the cadence that he plays the game at. I like his rhythm. He doesn't really take a ton of time, so I feel like there's guys that you like to get paired with and there's some guys that you don't, but I've always enjoyed playing with Scottie.”Scottie Scheffler echoed the sentiment, adding:“Yeah, I mean, it's really fun. I mean, I think “Yeah, I mean, it's really fun. I mean, I think it's a real treat to be able to come out here and compete against the best players in the world week in, week out, and there's nothing better than playing with Rory. You know, he's obviously a very talented player, and we always have fun together on the course.”Both players have had standout seasons. Scottie Scheffler recorded five wins in 19 starts, while Rory McIlroy picked up three victories in 16 appearances. Their campaigns began at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and wrapped up at the Tour Championship, where Scheffler finished T4 and McIlroy placed T23.