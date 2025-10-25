Singer Noah Kahan gets candid about his Ryder Cup performance, lauds it as fans receive criticism

American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan candidly reflected on his Ryder Cup outing in a recent podcast. He played for Team USA in the Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star match and helped the team win the event.This week, in an episode of Golf Digest’s The Loop podcast, Kahan talked about his experience of playing at Bethpage Golf Club. He called it an “amazing experience.” ”That was an amazing experience,” Kahan said. “The fairway at 18 and then hitting the five iron up there and just being in front of all those people was a once in a lifetime event.”The 2025 Ryder Cup was in the headlines because of the fans’ behavior. The tournament was held on U.S. soil, and the home team struggled on the course.An incident was reported where a fan reportedly threw a beer can at Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll. However, Noah Kahan played in the celebrity event held before the start of the Ryder Cup on Sept. 24.He teamed up with Kane Brown and added 6.5 points to the U.S. team's score to help them win the game. The other celebrities who played in the game for the U.S. team were Colin Jost, Eli Manning, Bobby Flay, John McEnroe, Michael Strahan, and Miranda Lambert.The Europe team for the celebrity event includes Toni Kukoc, Brooklyn Beckham, Pau Gasol, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tom Felton, Oliver Phillips, Teemu Selanne, and José Andrés. The US team won by six points. However, at the Ryder Cup, the European team dominated the game and retained their title.Noah Kahan opens up about his charity eventNoah Kahan hosted a charity golf event, Folk &amp; Fairways, in his home state last month. It was to help the Busyhead Project. In The Loop podcast this week, Kahan opened up about the event and its impact. He said (via Golf Digest):”For me to be back home and connected with where I'm from was really cool, but what was most amazing was all the conversations we had with some of the donors and sponsors and just folks who attended the event about mental health.&quot;And it really reaffirmed that there's a need for more support in Vermont and a lot of really brilliant minds working in mental health.Got together and we talked about how we could help our state, and it just felt really empowering to feel like everybody was agreeing on this problem and finding ways to use their resources to raise money to help fight it,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNoah Kahan's charity event was held from September 30 to October 1 after the completion of the Ryder Cup. As reported by Golf Digest, it has raised around $1 million for charity.