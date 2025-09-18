Sir Nick Faldo to join Ryder Cup TV crew as NBC gives representation to USA & Europe

The 2025 Ryder Cup is all set to begin on September 26, and this year's TV broadcasters for the tournament will be NBC and USA Network. Aside from that, the event will be streaming live on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports mobile app. In the middle of all the excitement surrounding the event, NBC has given exciting information to fans about the return of Sir Nick Faldo to TV.

On September 18, reporter Josh Carpenter appeared on X to discuss a recent update about NBC's TV crew for the 2025 Ryder Cup. The post disclosed how the legendary nine-time PGA Tour winner Sir Nick Faldo will return to broadcasting for the very first time since his retirement from TV in 2022.

Aside from that, NBC has also decided to choose two separate representatives of Team USA and Team Europe for both morning and afternoon sessions. Carpenter also informed that Sir Faldo, Terry Gannon, and Notah Begay will be present in the morning sessions.

The X post read,

"Nick Faldo will be back on TV for the Ryder Cup. He'll be grouped with Terry Gannon and Notah Begay for the morning sessions next week. Afternoons: Dan Hicks, Brad Faxon, and Paul McGinley. NBC giving both the U.S. and Europe representation for each session."

Since retiring from television, Sir Nick Faldo has been running Faldo Design, a company that assists with golf course design on a global scale. In addition, he runs the Faldo Series, a global youth golf development program. Aside from that, Faldo is also a Ryder Cup legend, having competed in 11 consecutive editions of the event from 1977 and 1997.

Sir Nick Faldo once revealed what his motivation was for each Ryder Cup appearance

PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Sir Nick Faldo owns a number of Ryder Cup records, including the most matches played in tournament history (46). He had 23 wins, 19 losses, and 4 halves, for a winning percentage of 0.548. In one interview, Faldo revealed that money was never a motivator for him to compete in the Ryder Cup.

The retired golfer explained how representing his country and competing against so many great golfers inspired him to participate in the tournament. He stated:

"For me, there was no better feeling or motivation to walk out of the team room with my fellow players, like Seve, Ollie, Bernhard, Woosie, Monty, to name a few, on a simple mission of winning a point for our team; no other motivation was needed."

In this interview, Sir Faldo also claimed that the 1995 edition of the tournament was his favourite of all the tournaments in which he competed. In that edition of the event, he was able to achieve a victory at a critical time for his side.

