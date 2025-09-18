Team USA gains edge over Team Europe ahead of the Ryder Cup as interesting stats come to light

  • home icon
By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 18, 2025 14:18 GMT
Ryder Cup - 2024 Year To Go - Source: Getty
Ryder Cup - 2024 Year To Go - Source: Getty

This season's Ryder Cup will take place in New York starting from September 26. Both Team USA and Team Europe have been finalized, and there is a lot of buzz among fans about both teams. Recently, Golf Digest has even drawn a comparison between the two teams. They uploaded the combined leaderboard performances of team members, and in this comparison, Team USA outperformed Team Europe.

On September 18, Golf Digest posted these interesting figures on their X account that showed how Team USA and Team Europe's respective golfers performed during the season in a combined effort. The statistics included the tournaments in which golfers competed, along with their wins, runner-up finishes, top fives, top twentys, major wins, and missed cuts.

Interestingly, in all stats, Keegan Bradley's Team USA is slightly ahead of Luke Donald's Team Europe. Golf Digest even wrote a teasing caption to accompany the facts, which stated,

"Combined, Team USA has a slight edge on the leaderboards this year over Team Europe. 👀"
In the comments section of this post, Team Europe fans disagreed with Team USA's edge and stated that none of this would affect this year's Ryder Cup at all. Some fans even suggested that Rory McIlroy's incredible form will undoubtedly demolish Team USA. Here are some of the fans' reactions, which highlight the same:

"Rory’s gonna smash the Americans," one fan stated.
"It’s like talking about UCL with Real Madrid, including x11. Take Scottie out of that USA stat wins 14-6=8. Suddenly Europe may have a chance, say if Scottie is 2-2 from his 4 matches 💙🇪🇺 game on 💪," one fan pointed out.
"USA has a very weak side lol," another fan stated.
"Europe’s got the depth, the pairings, and the fire. This Ryder Cup is OURS. 💙💛," one fan claimed.
"Means nothing." one fan exclaimed.
Talking a bit about Team USA, it seems like they are entering the 2025 Ryder Cup with a straightforward mindset.

Ben Griffin outlines how Keegan Bradley hopes to keep things simple for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Procore Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Procore Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Ben Griffin was recently present at the Procore Championship in Napa, where he admitted to being worried about playing at the Bethpage Black Golf Club. The golfer stated that he asked Keegan Bradley how he might fight this lack of experience, to which the 2025 Travellers Championship responded that it's just golf and Griffin should go ahead and play some shots.

The two-time PGA Tour winner stated,

"It’s just golf at the end of the day… Like I was telling Keegan [Bradley], I haven’t played Bethpage before. I was kind of asking the captains, should I go up there early and see the course? They were like, you know what, I think you’ll be able to figure it out, kind of that week of. It’s golf, just go out there and put good swings in it."

The Bethpage Black will undoubtedly be a significant obstacle for the golfers competing in this season's Ryder Cup.

