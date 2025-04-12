Sir Nick Faldo shares hilarious post as he poses with $550M-worth tennis legend at the 2025 Masters

Sir Nick Faldo took a hilarious jab at himself on X as he shared a memorable moment from the 2025 Masters. The six-time major champion shared a picture with tennis icon Roger Federer.

Federer, worth $550 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, is a 20-time Grand Slam champion, including eight Wimbledon titles. In the picture shared by Faldo, Federer could be seen in a cream sweater with beige pants. Faldo, meanwhile, wore a green Masters champion jacket and a dark polo and captioned the picture:

"Some people need a nametag and a green jacket so you know who they are! (laughing and tennis ball emoji)"

Faldo implied that Federer doesn't need a name tag or green jacket for people to recognize him. Despite wearing both, Faldo claimed he isn't as recognized as Federer, who is the bigger global star.

Nick Faldo praised Rory McIlroy's approach after the second round at the Masters 2025. He also said that the Northern Irishman "might just do this time." He said (via The Golfing Gazette):

"I think he's doing great. He's come in with the right…as I was trying to talk about yesterday I'm only guessing what his 'mental plan' is and where he wants to go."

"More than likely, he looks really good and he might just do it this time," he added.

McIlroy is tied for third with a score of 6-under with Corey Conners after the second round at the Masters 2025.

A look at Nick Faldo's career record

Nick Faldo turned professional in 1976. His first victory came on the European Tour at the 1977 Skol Lager Individual. He dominated the European Tour in the early 1980s. His first major win came at the 1987 Open Championship, winning the tournament by one stroke over Paul Azinger and Rodger Davis.

Faldo, who won six major tournaments in his golf career, had 43 professional wins, including 30 on the European Tour. He competed in 440 tournaments on the European Tour and made the cut in 371 of them. He had 30 wins, 33 runner-ups, and 25 third-place finishes.

Here are Nick Faldo's 30 wins on the European Tour:

1977 Skol Lager Individual

1978 Colgate PGA Championship

1980 Sun Alliance PGA Championship (2)

1981 Sun Alliance PGA Championship (3)

1982 Haig Whisky TPC

1983 Paco Rabanne Open de France

1983 Martini International

1983 Car Care Plan International

1983 Lawrence Batley International

1983 Ebel European Masters Swiss Open

1984 Car Care Plan International (2)

1987 Peugeot Spanish Open

1987 The Open Championship

1988 Peugeot Open de France (2)

1988 Volvo Masters

1989 Masters Tournament

1989 Volvo PGA Championship (4)

1989 Dunhill British Masters

1989 Peugeot Open de France (3)

1990 Masters Tournament (2)

1990 The Open Championship (2)

1991 Carroll's Irish Open

1992 Carroll's Irish Open (2)

1992 The Open Championship (3)

1992 Scandinavian Masters

1992 GA European Open

1993 Johnnie Walker Classic

1993 Carroll's Irish Open (3)

1994 Alfred Dunhill Open

1996 Masters Tournament (3)

Here are Nick Faldo's nine wins on the PGA Tour:

1984 Sea Pines Heritage

1987 The Open Championship

1989 Masters Tournament

1990 Masters Tournament (2)

1990 The Open Championship (2)

1992 The Open Championship (3)

1995 Doral-Ryder Open

1996 Masters Tournament (3)

1997 Nissan Open

