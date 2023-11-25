The PGA Tour has reportedly made a U-turn on allowing its members to participate in the LIV Golf Promotions, the league's inaugural qualifying event, at Abu Dhabi Golf Club next month.

The LIV Golf Promotions will take place from December 8 to 10, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Players finishing in the top three of the 72-hole event will be promoted to the main league for the 2024 season.

While many Asian Tour members are expected to enter the Abu Dhabi field, there is still no clarity on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour players participating in it. Earlier reports suggested that the American Tour had no issue with its players appearing at LIV Golf Promotions. However, recent developments suggest that the Tour has decided to maintain its strict policy of restricting its members from competing at rival league events.

Monday Qualifier reported on X (formerly called Twitter) that several players, including a major champion, multiple-time winners on the PGA Tour, and former prominent amateurs, are set to compete in the LIV Q-School event. However, the Tour has threatened them with suspension for taking such a step.

The news received a mixed response from fans online, with many raising doubts about the future of the framework agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF. Here's a look at some of the reactions from the fans:

"So that framework agreement is toast."

"Could be a lot of folks - Woodland, Keegan, even the Glove...Webb is well outside the top 100"

"PGA needs a new commissioner. His 'the beatings will continue until the moral picks up' ain’t working, etc. No surprise there. Today might already be too late to stop more from leaving.. And we’re all the losers from watching the weakened PGA events.."

"Report on liv poaching and negotiations that are ongoing. Since an agreement in principle was signed to not violate each parties players."

"Sounds like grounds for a new anti-trust suit."

"They keep telling me LIV is “done”. Why do they care?"

"I assume there are several washed up players on the list. Maybe LIV should just offer everyone a billion. There’s zero chance for a return on investment anyways? What’s the point?"

"Those players should sue. They are not LIV and are not party to LIV dropping its suit last June."

"Whomever this player may or not be, with those credentials, could just direct sign with LIV today. Why bother with qualifying?"

"Didn’t they merge? Like what’s even going on.’"

"Negotiations must not be going well"

What is the purse size of LIV Golf Promotions?

The LIV Golf Promotions event will be the first-ever qualifying event for the Saudi-backed circuit. It will have a purse size of $1.5 million, and no one will go empty-handed from the event.

Players exiting on the first day will receive $5,000. Those who are eliminated in the second round will receive $10,000. Following the two rounds, only 20 players will head to the final day.

These 20 players will be guaranteed a minimum sum of $17,500. The top three position holders after the four rounds of golf will receive $200,000, $150,000, and $100,000, respectively.