“So I think that’s all part of it" - Bryson DeChambeau likes that LIV combines golf and music, revolutionizing game experience

LIV Golf DC is making headlines for music, dance, and DJs, as well as its world-class golf. The Saudi-backed series is back with the seventh tournament of the year, which is taking place at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling.
The LIV Golf events provided its audience with amazing music, delicious food, and a DJ party to enjoy the golf. On the second day, the volume of the DJs was so high that the speakers were shaking, while players were enjoying their game.
Bryson DeChambeau, who joined LIV Golf last year, was enjoying himself while competing in the series. According to the Washington Post, he said:
“For us — or for me, at least — I like seeing different models and franchise models for ideas and thoughts of what we could do out here. So I think that’s all part of it."
The No.12 hole at LIV Golf was designed to play the players' preferred music. On Saturday, Tunes took over the Trump National Golf Course. Even golfers used earplugs to warm up.
The atmosphere at the LIV Golf event was more like a concert, which was a big change from the previous year. The newly established series has a considerably younger audience, and the music will undoubtedly bring more people to the golf course.
Jerry Foltz, a LIV Golf broadcaster, admitted that the series is distinct from traditional PGA Tour games. He said:
“Our audience is so much younger and so much newer to the game generally than a traditional PGA Tour audience. I think we just keep putting our product forward.”
2023 LIV Golf Invitational DC leaderboard
Mito Pereira took the lead at the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational DC after the second round on Saturday, May 27. He settled with a score of under 9 to register a one-stroke lead over Harold Varner III.
James Piot finished the second round with a score of 2-over 74. Speaking to the media about his performance, Piot said:
“LIV Golf for me — I can speak personally — has given me an opportunity to succeed. There are so many good golfers out there, and just to be one of the 48 [with LIV], I feel like one of the luckiest guys on planet Earth. It gives young guys another opportunity is the way I see it.”
Here is the full leaderboard of LIV Golf DC:
- 1. Mito Pereira
- 2. Harold Varner III
- T3. Kevin Na
- T3. Henrik Stenson
- T5. Sebastian Munoz
- T5. Louis Oosthuizen
- T5. Andy Ogletree
- T5. Cameron Smith
- T9. Branden Grace
- T9. Eugenio Chacarra
- T11. Bryson Dechambeau
- T11. Cameron Tringale
- T11. James Piot
- T11. Patrick Reed
- T11. Dean Burmester
- T16. Richard Bland
- T16. Peter Uihlein
- T16. Dustin Johnson
- T16. Carlos Ortiz
- T16. Brooks Koepka
- T16. Talor Gooch
- T22. Joaquin Niemann
- T22. Sergio Garcia
- T22. Graeme McDowell
- T22. Laurie Canter
- T22. Ian Poulter
- T22. Pat Perez
- T28. Brendan Steele
- T28. Marti Kaymer
- T30. Anirban Lahiri
- T30. Bubba Watson
- T30. Scott Vincent
- T33. Charl Schwartzel
- T33. Matt Jones
- T33. Marc Leishman
- T33. Danny Lee
- T33. Bernd Weisberg
- T33. Lee Westwood
- T33. David Puig
- T33. Thomas Pieters
- 41. Charles Howell III
- 42. Jediah Morgan
- 43. Phil Mickelson
- 44. Abraham Ancer
- 45. Matthew Wolff
- 46. Chase Koepka
- 47Sihwan Kim