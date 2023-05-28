“So I think that’s all part of it" - Bryson DeChambeau likes that LIV combines golf and music, revolutionizing game experience

LIV Golf DC is making headlines for music, dance, and DJs, as well as its world-class golf. The Saudi-backed series is back with the seventh tournament of the year, which is taking place at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling.

The LIV Golf events provided its audience with amazing music, delicious food, and a DJ party to enjoy the golf. On the second day, the volume of the DJs was so high that the speakers were shaking, while players were enjoying their game.

Bryson DeChambeau, who joined LIV Golf last year, was enjoying himself while competing in the series. According to the Washington Post, he said:

“For us — or for me, at least — I like seeing different models and franchise models for ideas and thoughts of what we could do out here. So I think that’s all part of it."

The No.12 hole at LIV Golf was designed to play the players' preferred music. On Saturday, Tunes took over the Trump National Golf Course. Even golfers used earplugs to warm up.

The atmosphere at the LIV Golf event was more like a concert, which was a big change from the previous year. The newly established series has a considerably younger audience, and the music will undoubtedly bring more people to the golf course.

Jerry Foltz, a LIV Golf broadcaster, admitted that the series is distinct from traditional PGA Tour games. He said:

“Our audience is so much younger and so much newer to the game generally than a traditional PGA Tour audience. I think we just keep putting our product forward.”

2023 LIV Golf Invitational DC leaderboard

Mito Pereira took the lead at the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational DC after the second round on Saturday, May 27. He settled with a score of under 9 to register a one-stroke lead over Harold Varner III.

James Piot finished the second round with a score of 2-over 74. Speaking to the media about his performance, Piot said:

“LIV Golf for me — I can speak personally — has given me an opportunity to succeed. There are so many good golfers out there, and just to be one of the 48 [with LIV], I feel like one of the luckiest guys on planet Earth. It gives young guys another opportunity is the way I see it.”

Here is the full leaderboard of LIV Golf DC:

1. Mito Pereira

2. Harold Varner III

T3. Kevin Na

T3. Henrik Stenson

T5. Sebastian Munoz

T5. Louis Oosthuizen

T5. Andy Ogletree

T5. Cameron Smith

T9. Branden Grace

T9. Eugenio Chacarra

T11. Bryson Dechambeau

T11. Cameron Tringale

T11. James Piot

T11. Patrick Reed

T11. Dean Burmester

T16. Richard Bland

T16. Peter Uihlein

T16. Dustin Johnson

T16. Carlos Ortiz

T16. Brooks Koepka

T16. Talor Gooch

T22. Joaquin Niemann

T22. Sergio Garcia

T22. Graeme McDowell

T22. Laurie Canter

T22. Ian Poulter

T22. Pat Perez

T28. Brendan Steele

T28. Marti Kaymer

T30. Anirban Lahiri

T30. Bubba Watson

T30. Scott Vincent

T33. Charl Schwartzel

T33. Matt Jones

T33. Marc Leishman

T33. Danny Lee

T33. Bernd Weisberg

T33. Lee Westwood

T33. David Puig

T33. Thomas Pieters

41. Charles Howell III

42. Jediah Morgan

43. Phil Mickelson

44. Abraham Ancer

45. Matthew Wolff

46. Chase Koepka

47Sihwan Kim

