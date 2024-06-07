“So, LIV is not dead in the water?” “He wants in” – Fans react to Rory McIlroy making a U-turn to suggest a ‘collaboration’ between PGA and LIV Golf

Making a U-turn from his previous statements, Rory McIlroy said on Thursday, June 6 that he was hopeful of LIV Golf and PGA Tour collaboration. He suggested 'cross-pollination' where players could compete on both the circuits.

Rory McIlroy is competing at the Memorial Tournament this week at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. Following his first round on Thursday, he informed the reporters that the PGA Tour transaction committee was going to meet on Friday, June 7. He added that he would join them via video call.

During the conversation, he also spoke on LIV Golf and the prospect of the PGA Tour cracking a deal with it.

"Looking a few years down the line, LIV is going to continue to sort of keep going down its path," he said as per Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated. " But hopefully with maybe more of a collaboration or an understanding between the tours.

"Maybe there is some cross-pollenation there where players can start to play on both. I guess that will all be talked about in the coming weeks," he added.

McIlroy's statement drew a lot of reaction on social media. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"So LIV is not dead in the water? And the players who left are not crawling back to the PGA Tour? Interesting," one fan wrote.

"He wants in," another fan wrote.

"And Yasir is about to give Jay and Tiger billions to make it all go away," one user posted.

"LIV is still unable to build a league without already established stars from other leagues, mostly the PGA. Rising stars understand this, and have seen how poorly LIV actually works. That, plus the player equity from PGAT will make LIV a minor footnote in golf history," this fan commented.

"I'm liking this version of Rory, sounds more thoughtful and mature," one user wrote.

"Bees and other pollinators stop pollination if ugly bad tasting plants pretty quickly, preferring the sweeter more beautiful flowers. N pro golf terms, this means cash," one user opined.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Memorial Tournament on Friday?

Rory McIlroy is grouped with Justin Thomas for the first two rounds of the Memorial Tournament. The pair will tee off on Friday, June 7 at 9:55 am ET for the second round.

Rory McIlroy carded 2-under 70 and was tied for 12th after the first round. He is four strokes behind Adam Hadwin, who took the early one-shot lead after posting 6-under 66. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is one stroke behind Hadwin after the Thursday round. Justin Thomas carded 1-under 71 and was placed at T19.

The second round of the Memorial Tournament will tee off at 7:40 am ET with Chris Gotterup and Victor Perez beginning the round from the first hole.