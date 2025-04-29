Solheim Cup: Team USA announces new assistant captains for the 2026 season

Team USA has made significant announcements about its assistant captains for the 2026 Solheim Cup. The best female golfers from Europe and the United States of America lock horns in this prestigious event.

This biennial event lasts for three days, and features 12 players on both teams. Next year, for the first time, this prestigious golf tournament is stepping into the Netherlands, as the tournament will be held at Bernardus Golf, North Brabant.

Participating professionals play in the Solheim Cup showcasing patriotism, teamwork, and synergy. For the 20th edition of this event, Team USA has chosen two assistant captains, Paula Creamer and Kristy McPherson.

Creamer represented Team USA on seven times occasions as a player, from 2005 to 2017. Her return at next year's Solheim Cup is a significant moment for the team. She has an excellent record at the event as a player, and will hope to help the team retain its title next year.

As a player, she claimed 17 wins, nine losses and five halves, earning 19.5 points. Creamer holds the record for most foursomes victories (7) and most points (8.5). Team USA shared a post on Instagram to welcome her back on the roster.

Kristy McPherson has only featured once in the Solheim Cup till now. In 2009, she competed as a rookie in the team, and her performance contributed towards Team USA's 16-12 win over Team Europe. She has a record of 1-3-0 at the event.

Paula and Kristy will work alongside Team USA Captain Angela Stanford as they gear up to defend Team USA's title against Team Europe next year.

Angela Stanford comments on the appointments of Paula Creamer and Kristy McPherson ahead of Solheim Cup

Angela Stanford and Paula Creamer in Sybase Match Play Championship - Round Three - Source: Getty

Angela Stanford and Paula Creamer both served as vice-captains to Stacy Lewis at the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Talking about her upcoming role as Stanford's assistant captain in the 2026 Solheim Cup, Creamer said (as quoted by ESPN):

"Wearing the Red, White and Blue has been an important part of my career. I have pledged to Angela to do whatever she needs me to do to help her and the U.S. team represent the United States well and ultimately retain the Cup for another two years."

While talking about her new vice-captains, Stanford hailed their mentality and passion (as quoted by ESPN).

"Paula's passion for her country and the Solheim Cup are infectious. I truly enjoyed being Paula's teammate when we played on Solheim Cups and when we worked as assistants together in Virginia last year."

"Kristy and I have been friends since 2006. We traveled and played on Tour together, and I was just always impressed with her attitude. It didn’t matter what was going on around her or in her life. She showed up with a positive attitude and was always ready to give it her best."

This biennial showdown between USA and Europe will take place from September 11 to 13, 2026.

