"Some people might give up when they lose form" - Fans clap back at former PGA Tour champ for dig at Dustin Johnson

Fans on social media have reacted to former PGA Tour champion Smylie Kaufman for his dig at Dustin Johnson. On the Smylie Show a few days back, Kaufman had expressed his disappointment after Johnson's performance at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Ad

Johnson finished last on LIV Golf Hong last week. Kaufman said that Johnson no longer seemed to care about his performances since he left the PGA Tour. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2015 winner admitted being a big fan of DJ but said that he'd suggest that DJ make a switch to broadcasting. He said (via Golfing Gazette):

"I would be all in on LIV at some point saying, ‘you know what DJ, your playing career’s not cutting it out, let’s get you in the broadcast’. Can you imagine listening to DJ on the broadcast, ‘oh yeah, that was a pretty good shot’, for four hours, can you imagine?"

Ad

Trending

However, after the first round of LIV Golf Singapore, where Johnson fired a bogey-free round of 8-under 63 and is on top of the leaderboard, fans reminded Kaufman of his comments.

One fan originally commented under LIV Golf's X post on his performance and said that Dustin Johnson's track record in 17 years speaks for itself and asked for Kaufman's thoughts on his comments.

"Thoughts @SmylieKaufman10. Some people might give up when they lose form and resort to broadcasting but guys who haven’t gone winless in 17 years figure it out, bud," the fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fan then put up a separate tweet criticizing the golf analysts, including Smylie Kaufman and Joseph LaMagna, to which the other fans reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some of the fans questioned Smylie's own golf game while some questioned his comments.

"How is Smylies golf game? Non existent," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Funny Smylie," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dustin Johnson turned professional in 2007 and has 31 professional wins, including 24 on the PGA Tour. He has won three events on LIV Golf after joining the Saudi-backed Tour in 2022.

Dustin Johnson talks about his performance at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Dustin Johnson tees off during day one of LIV Golf Hong Kong at The Hong Kong Golf Club on March 7, 2025 - Source: Getty

After the first round at LIV Golf Singapore, Dustin Johnson was asked if there were any performance-related changes from the previous week at Hong Kong to the current one. Johnson said that he couldn't perform in Hong Kong due to stiffness in his right shoulder or rib area.

Ad

He said (via ASAP Sports):

"No, nothing changed. Hong Kong, I actually had really good practice leading into Hong Kong, and then it felt like I was swinging real well. Woke up Friday morning and I don't know if it was a rib out or something was in my right shoulder, and then I wasn't swinging really well on Friday and Saturday."

Ad

"Then kind of loosened up, and I swung a little bit better on Sunday. Then kind of obviously kept that going through this week. But yeah, nothing changed, other than I feel like I'm swinging a little better. Body is moving better," he said.

He further dismissed last week's results, saying that he struggled due to his temporary physical discomfort rather than any technical flaws in his game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback