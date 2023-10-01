“Somebody we can depend on" - Jon Rahm and teammates shed light on Ryder Cup Vice Captains evolving roles crucial to team success        

It's not only the captain, but also vice-captains have played an important role in the success of the European team at the 2023 Ryder Cup. As the tournament is heading for the finale, the team will start the Sunday singles with a five-point lead over the Americans.

Golf fans appreciate European team skipper Luke Donald for his pairing for the last two days, which did a lot to help the team gain momentum in the tournament.

The 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm also mentioned that Donald made an undeniably contribution to the team's success. He also mentioned that not only the captain but vice-captains are also a crucial part of their journey.

Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Bjorn, Jose Maria Olazabal, Edoardo Molinari and Francesco Molinari have been serving as the vice-captains for the European team in 2023.

Rahm said that Olazabal has helped him during his matches at the Ryder Cup. He said (via Golf Digest):

“Tyrrell [Hatton] and I have had Chema [Olazabal] following us. To have somebody with his experience and charisma is always motivating. He's seen it all and he's got incredible stories. Whenever we need to rely on him, he's somebody we can depend on.

"We have past winning captains [Bjorn and Olazabal] as vice captains, Ryder Cup champions as vice captains [Colsaerts and both Molinaris]. So everybody has a little bit of something they can share with the rest of the group," he added.

Jon Rahm has remained undefeated in the 2023 Ryder Cup. He played in three matches in the last two days, won two of them and finished in a tie in one match.

Jon Rahm's 2023 Ryder Cup results

Rahm played in the Friday foursome match against Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns and defeated them by 4&3. He teamed up with Tyrrell Hatton.

The Spanish golfer next played in a four-ball match and finished in a tie with Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

He played in a team with Tyrrell Hatton at the Saturday foursome match and defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele by 2&1.

The finale of the tournament will be on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11:35 a.m. Jon Rahm would be the first golfer to tee off on Sunday morning. He will compete against Scottie Scheffler.

Here add the tee times for the 2023 Ryder Cup final single matches (All-time in ET):

11.35 AM | Jon Rahm vs Scottie Scheffler

11.47 AM | Viktor Hovland vs Collin Morikawa

11.59 AM | Justin Rose vs Patrick Cantlay

12.11 PM | Rory McIlroy vs Sam Burns

12.23 PM | Matt Fitzpatrick vs Max Homa

12.35 PM | Tyrrell Hatton vs Brian Harman

12.47 PM | Ludvig Åberg vs Brooks Koepka

12.59 PM | Sepp Straka vs Justin Thomas

13.11 PM | Nicolai Højgaard vs Xander Schauffele

13.23 PM | Shane Lowry vs Jordan Spieth

13.35 PM | Tommy Fleetwood vs Rickie Fowler

13.47 PM | Robert MacIntyre vs Wyndham Clark