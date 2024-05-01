Adrian Meronk recently parted ways with Matthew Tipper, who had served as his coach for 14 years. The specific reason for their separation was kept private, with only the revelation that it was Meronk's decision.

Several days later, Tipper took to his social media profiles to bid farewell. He publicly expressed his gratitude to Meronk for the time they spent working together.

"After 14 years sometimes things just come to an end," Tipper posted. "Last week Adrian decided he wanted to go a new way and I have to respect that decision. I'm proud of everything that we achieved together. I knew in 2010 he was a great talent and he has only gone on to prove that all over the world."

"I want to publicly thank Adrian for allowing me to sit in the best seat in the house for 14 years and talk a little. It's now time to start my new chapter in the USA alongside my mentor James Sieckmann," he added.

Matthew Tipper, an award-winning golf coach renowned for his expertise in the short game, received the Confederation of Professional Golf's John Jacobs Teaching and Coaching Award in January 2024 for his exceptional work during 2023. Among his many merits, Tipper was recognized for his outstanding contributions, including his work with Adrian Meronk.

A look into Adrian Meronk and Matthew Tipper's Journey

Adrian Meronk and Matthew Tipper began working together in 2010 when Meronk was a junior. In their first two years together, Meronk won four tournaments (twice the Polish Junior Championship, the Polish Amateur and the TOYA Polish Junior).

In 2014, Meronk again won the Polish Amateur and began his experience in American collegiate golf, playing for East Tennessee State University. At that level and under Tipper's guidance, he won four other tournaments in two seasons, including the 2016 Southern Conference Championship. He turned professional that same year.

This new stage of his career didn't take off as quickly as one might assume. Meronk started playing on the European Challenge Tour and was not able to earn his DP World Tour card until the 2020 season, after winning the 2019 Open de Portugal. Even playing at the highest European level, his results took a while to come.

The definitive explosion of his talent came in 2022. In that season, Meronk had his first victory on the circuit, winning the Irish Open. The following season would be the one of his consolidation, as he won three tournaments (Australian Open, Italian Open and Andalucía Masters) and finished as the DP World Tour Player of the Year.

Meronk earned his PGA Tour card at the end of the 2023 season, but did not make his rookie debut on the American circuit, as he was recruited by LIV Golf.

In six breakaway league tournaments as a member of the Cleeks GC team, Meronk accumulated two Top 10s and two Top 20s.