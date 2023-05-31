“Sometimes wins can come in bunches” - Patrick Cantlay positive about his game despite winless drought ahead of the Memorial Tournament 2023

Patrick Cantlay is confident that a win is just around the corner, despite being winless for quite some time. Cantlay's last PGA Tour win came last July at the BMW Championship. Since then, he has been consistent but hasn't been able to cross the final hurdle.

Cantlay was speaking at the pre-event conference of the Memorial Tournament on Tuesday, where he seemed happy with his recent performance. He has a reason for that, considering the World No. 4 golfer has had nine straight top-25 finishes upon his arrival at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The 31-year-old golfer made 12 cuts in 13 starts and was placed in the top 10 on seven occasions, including five top-5 finishes.

He told reporters:

"I think I've done a lot of good in my golf game this year. A lot of parts of my game feel really solid. Just need to have a week where it all kind of matches up and have an above-average week in a couple different categories. That's usually what it takes to win. And sometimes wins can come in bunches. So hopefully that's the case."

There's a reason for Cantlay's optimism, as wins have come in bunches for him in the past as well. After being winless for half of 2021, he went on to win three tournaments in the latter half (the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship).

Cantlay said that if he kept working hard with the right state of mind, the win wasn't far away. He added that it was frustrating to not win the tournament for long.

He said:

"And I think after just a little bit of reflection, if you have a close call and you played really well during a week you can at least realize that your game's in a good spot and take that momentum into an upcoming week."

When will Patrick Cantlay tee off at the 2023 Memorial Tournament?

The Memorial Tournament is set to begin on Thursday, June 1, at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Patrick Cantlay has a successful record at the Memorial Tournament, as he won the tournament in 2019 and 2021, was placed fourth in 2018, and had a T3 finish last year. This year, he is paired alongside defending champion Billy Horschel and Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds and will tee off from Hole 1 at 12:41 pm.

Here are the tee details for the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

Hole 1

12:41 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

10th Tee

