"Son of a bi**h" - Jordan Spieth's big hot mic moment at Wyndham Championship 

Jordan Spieth is playing this week at the Wyndham Championship 2025. The American golfer had a strong start at the tournament but struggled with his game on Friday, August 1, during the second round.In the second round, he hit the shot, but the ball traveled in a curve. A video of his shot was shared by Flushing It on its X (formerly Twitter) account, in which, after hitting the shot, Spieth said:&quot;Son of bi****h&quot;They shared the clip with a caption:&quot;Jordan Spieth delivered an epic F Bomb earlier at the Wyndham. The tracer, the point, the cursing, everything about this is relatable&quot;Jordan Spieth started the second round of the Wyndham Championship on the first tee. He made pars on the first two holes and then carded a birdie on the third hole and a bogey on the fifth. He then added a birdie on the sixth and struggled on the back nine, adding two bogeys. The tournament on Friday was suspended due to lightning, and the American still needs to play a few holes to complete the round.Meanwhile, in the first round of the Wyndham Championship, Jordan Spieth started on the tenth hole and made a bogey on the 12th. He made three consecutive birdies on the 13th, 14th, and 15th holes, followed by four birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 5-under 65. He was tied for 41st position after Friday's game. The second round will resume on Saturday at 7:30 am ET.A look into Jordan Spieth's performance in 2025This season on the PGA Tour, Jordan Spieth started the campaign at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a T69 position. He then played at the WM Phoenix Open and tied for fourth place. Some of his other finishes are fourth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and T7 at the Memorial Tournament.Here are the results of the tournaments Jordan Spieth played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69 (70, 72, 79, 67)WM Phoenix Open: T4 (68, 65, 67, 68)The Genesis Invitational: CUT (76, 74)Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T9 (65, 70, 67, 68)THE PLAYERS Championship: 59 (70, 71, 73, 78)Valspar Championship: T28 (74, 69, 67, 72)Valero Texas Open: T12 (67, 73, 73, 72)Masters Tournament: T14 (73, 73, 69, 70)RBC Heritage: T18 (67, 70, 69, 69)THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: 4 (69, 67, 67, 62)Truist Championship: T34 (70, 68, 68, 70)PGA Championship: CUT (76, 68)Charles Schwab Challenge: T36 (69, 71, 67, 71)the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T7 (72, 69, 72, 74)U.S. Open: T23 (70, 75, 71, 72)Travelers Championship: W/DThe Open Championship: T40 (73, 69, 72, 68)