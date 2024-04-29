Ian Poulter did not have his best performance in Adelaide for LIV Golf. He shot four over par through the 54-hole event, good enough to place him second to last. He was tied for that spot, but he was almost all the way down at the bottom. That's a disappointing effort, one the golfer felt the need to apologize for.

It was just the second time that a big golf tournament was being held in Adelaide. LIV Golf set out to bring the sport to a lot of places it wasn't already in, including Australia. For that reason, Poulter felt the need to say he was sorry he didn't show up for the fans who turned up for the event.

Poulter wrote on Instagram, addressing fans in Australia:

"Adelaide you were absolutely class and setting new limits for everyone to follow. The fans were some of the best I have ever played in front of. I love you guys. Sorry my game was s**t. See you next year."

He lauded the fans as some of the best he's seen in his illustrious career. The former PGA Tour player has been a pro for almost three decades, and the fans in Adelaide were top-notch. He's just sad his game wasn't up to the same level.

If not for another disappointing turn for Anthony Kim, Poulter would have been the last-place player. Kim shot six over par. Including those two, there were only four golfers who didn't shoot under par, so it was overall a good showing for LIV in front of the fans, Poulter notwithstanding.

LIV had another successful outing in Adelaide

Getting to play in Australia has been a big part of Greg Norman's vision. The former pro golfer is Australian and he sought to bring the sport closer to home for the first time. He succeeded last year, and he says 2024's trip was even better.

LIV Golf Adelaide was a big success for Greg Norman

After the tournament concluded, he was happy that Adelaide had now had two good tournaments:

Vindication is not the right word.... It’s the ignorance of others who simply didn’t understand what we were trying to do. I actually feel sorry for them because they now see the true value of LIV Golf and want to be a part of it,” he said.

He added:

“It’s why I brought LIV Golf back home – I did it for them. The people have well and truly spoken. Both individual and team golf is alive and well in Australia and they deserve it. I knew they would support this event."

The fans are important to Norman, who fondly remembers how much they supported him during his own playing days. He wanted to reward them and bring the world of professional golf to their doorstep, and barring an unforeseen end to LIV Golf, that will continue throughout the future.

Even with the merger between PIF and the PGA Tour pending, Norman doesn't believe his tour is on thin ice. This means that Adelaide tournaments can continue for the foreseeable future.