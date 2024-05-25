Soudal Open leaderboard: Nacho Elvira leads the field ahead of final day showdown 

Nacho Elvira extended his lead after the third round of the 2024 Soudal Open. The DP World Tour event is underway at the Rinkven International Golf Course, and following the third round on Saturday, May 25, Elvira took an amazing four-stroke lead in the game.

He shot 67 in the third round of the event to settle for a total of under 18. Joe Dean, Niklas Norgaard, Romain Langasque, and Ross Fisher settled in a tie for second place, followed by Andrew Wilson, finishing in solo sixth place.

Nacho Elvira shot a bogey-free round on Friday, May 24, to settle in the top position on the leaderboard. He started the game with three back-to-back birdies on the third, fourth, and fifth holes before adding four more birdies on the back nine. He settled for a score of under 7 in the second round.

Interestingly, he also shot a bogey-free round of under 7 in the first round of the event. On Saturday, Nach Elvira started with three back-to-back birdies before adding another birdie on the eighth hole. He carded two bogeys and two birdies on the back nine to score under par 4 and maintained his second-round lead at the end of the third round as well.

The Spanish golfer has won five professional events in his career and is in contention to win the second on the DP World Tour.

2024 Soudal Open leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 Soudal Open after the third round:

1. Nacho Elvira: -18

T2. Joe Dean: -14

T2. Niklas Nørgaard: -14

T2. Romain Langasque: -14

T2. Ross Fisher: -14

6. Andrew Wilson: -13

T7. Sebastian Garcia: -12

T7. Thomas Pieters: -12

T9. Sam Bairstow: -11

T9. Luke Donald: -11

T9. Guido Migliozzi: -11

T9. Laurie Canter: -11

T9. Richard Mansell: -11

T9. Mike Lorenzo-Vera: -11

T9. Paul Waring: -11

T9. Aaron Cockerill: -11

T9. Sam Jones: -11

T18. Calum Hill: -10

T18. Pablo Larrazábal: -10

T18. Matteo Manassero: -10

T18. Benjamin Rusch: -10

T18. Matthew Jordan: -10

T23. Adrien Saddier: -9

T23. James Nicholas: -9

T23. Connor Syme: -9

T23. Lukas Nemecz: -9

T23. Angel Hidalgo Portillo: -9

T23. Alex Fitzpatrick: -9

T29. James Morrison: -8

T29. Maximilian Rottluff: -8

T29. Todd Clements: -8

T29. Pedro Figueiredo: -8

T29. Sebastian Friedrichsen: -8

T29. Adrian Otaegui: -8

T29. Frederic LaCroix: -8

T29. Matthew Baldwin: -8

T37. Maximilian Kieffer: -7

T37. Santiago Tarrio: -7

T37. David Micheluzzi: -7

T37. Jeong weon Ko: -7

T37. Gunner Wiebe: -7

T37. Tom Vaillant: -7

T37. Nicolai von Dellingshausen: -7

T44. Ugo Coussaud: -6

T44. Jason Scrivener: -6

T44. Filippo Celli: -6

T44. Jeff Winther: -6

T48. Jordan Smith: -5

T48. Francesco Laporta: -5

T48. Zander Lombard: -5

T48. Andrea Pavan: -5

T48. Jamie Donaldson: -5

T48. Nick Bachem: -5

T48. Bernd Wiesberger: -5

T48. Lauri Ruuska: -5

T48. Shubhankar Sharma: -5

T57. Fabrizio Zanotti: -4

T57. Jayden Schaper: -4

T57. Eddie Pepperell: -4

T57. Edoardo Molinari: -4

T57. Jordan Gumberg: -4

T57. Manuel Elvira: -4

T63. Nathan Cossement: -3

T63. Rafa Cabrera Bello: -3

T63. Marcel Schneider: -3

T63. Johannes Veerman: -3

T63. Jaco Prinsloo: -3

T63. Thriston Lawrence: -3

T63. Conor Purcell: -3

T63. Darren Fichardt: -3

T63. Richie Ramsay: -3

T63. Louis de Jager: -3

T73. Brandon Stone: -1

T73. Jonas Blixt: -1

75. Justin Harding: +1

76. Stephen Gallacher: +2

The 2024 Soudal Open will have its finale on Sunday, May 26.