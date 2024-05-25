"I’m lucky enough to be putting well" - Tournament leader Nacho Elvira eyes first European Tour win in two years at 2024 Soudal Open

The 2024 Soudal Open had been a decent outing for Spanish golfer Nacho Elvira - until now. After two rounds at the Rinkven International Golf Club in Belgium, Elvira scored 64-64, which place him in first place ahead of Ross Fisher and Romain Langasque.

After his performance in Round 2, Elvira in a media interaction spoke about his consistency and putting at the event. He further mentioned that the Rinkven International Golf Club is a course he likes, and he was grateful for not having to play in the rain.

The 2024 Soudal Open second-round leader added:

"It was quite similar to yesterday, I played consistent and putted really well, extremely happy. It’s a course I like, it suits my eye off the tee a bit better than other courses. And I’m lucky enough to be putting well, so hopefully I can take advantage of that. Thank God it’s not raining and windy ... It’s not pleasant to be playing under the rain..."

If Nacho Elvira is able to keep up his performance and win the 2024 Soudal Open, he will be winning his second title on the DP World Tour.

Previously, the 37-year-old won the Cazoo Open in 2021, which was his first victory on the DP World Tour.

Exploring what time Nacho Elvira and other golfers will tee off in Round 3 of the 2024 Soudal Open

In the upcoming Round 3 of the 2024 Soudal Open, Nacho Elvira will tee off at 7:05 AM ET. He will be paired with Romain Langasque and Ross Fisher. Here is the complete list of the tee off times in Round 3:

2:10 AM ET: Justin Harding, Maximilian Kieffer

7:05 AM ET: Romain Langasque, Ross Fisher, Nacho Elvira