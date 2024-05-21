DP World Tour Soudal Open 2024: Schedule, venue, prize purse and more

As the 2024 PGA Championship comes to an end, the DP World Tour moves to Belgium for the Soudal Open. The tournament will be played at Rinkven International Golf Club in Schilde, Belgium from May 23 to 26.

With the Soudal Open, the European swing will begin after the Asian swing. This year, the purse has jumped from $2 million (in 2023) to $2.25 million. The winner will take home $382,500, while the runner-up gets $247,500.

The 2024 Soudal Open has been known as the Belgian Open for the most part. After being sponsored by Soudal, it was renamed as Soudal Open. The tournament has been played sporadically from 1910 to 2000. It wasn't played from 2001 to 2017 and returned in 2018 as Belgian Knockout.

2024 Soudal Open schedule

The 2024 Soudal Open is a 72-hole format tournament with a cut after 36 holes. It will start with the first round on Thursday, May 23, and run through the weekend to conclude with the final round on Sunday, May 26.

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Soudal Open:

Round 1

Date: May 23, 2024

Day: Thursday

Round 2

Date: May 24, 2024

Day: Friday

Round 3

Date: May 25, 2024

Day: Saturday

Round 4

Date: May 26, 2024

Day: Sunday

2024 Soudal Open venue

This year, Rinkven International Golf Club in Schilde, Belgium will be hosting the tournament. The tournament will be hosted for the third consecutive time at the course after a break in 2020-2021 due to Covid-19.

The course is 71 par and of 6,924 yards. Belgian golfer and coach Paul Rolin designed the course in the 1980s. The cut at the venue is expected to remain low after -17 and -13 in the last two winning scores.

2024 Soudal Open prize purse

Of the total $2.25 million doled out, the winner will take home $382,500, The runner-up will get $247,500 and the third position will win $141, 750. Last year, the total prize purse was $2 million.

Here's a list of prize money till the 50th position at 2024 Soudal Ope.

1st : $382,500

2nd : $247,500

3rd : $141,750

4th : $112,500

5th : $95,400

6th : $78,750

7th : $67,500

8th : $56,250

9th : $50,400

10th : $45,000

11th : $41,400

12th : $38,700

13th : $36,225

14th : $34,425

15th : $33,075

16th : $31,725

17th : $30,375

18th : $29,025

19th : $27,900

20th : $27,000

21st : $26,100

22nd : $25,425

23rd : $24,750

24th : $24,075

25th : $23,400

26th : $22,725

27th : $22,050

28th : $21,375

29th : $20,700

30th : $20,025

31st : $19,350

32nd : $18,675

33rd : $18,000

34th : $17,325

35th : $16,650

36th : $15,975

37th : $15,525

38th : $15,075

39th : $14,625

40th : $14,175

41st : $13,725

42nd : $13,275

43rd : $12,825

44th : $12,375

45th : $11,925

46th : $11,475

47th : $11,025

48th : $10,575

49th : $10,125

50th: $9,675

2024 Soudal Open complete field

Simon Forsström won the 2023 Soudal Open by one stroke over Jans Dantorp. He would look to register his second victory on the DP World Tour.

The 156 players in the field for the 2024 Soudal Open are as follows:

Laurie CANTER (ENG)

Adrian OTAEGUI (ESP)

Darius VAN DRIEL (NED)

Dylan FRITTELLI (RSA)

Todd CLEMENTS (ENG)

Daniel HILLIER (NZL)

Thriston LAWRENCE (RSA)

Dale WHITNELL (ENG)

Pablo LARRAZÁBAL (ESP)

Simon FORSSTRÖM (SWE)

Marcel SIEM (GER)

Jordan SMITH (ENG)

Daniel GAVINS (ENG)

Yannik PAUL (GER)

Guido MIGLIOZZI (ITA)

Maximilian KIEFFER (GER)

Callum SHINKWIN (ENG)

Sean CROCKER (USA)

Richie RAMSAY (SCO)

Adri ARNAUS (ESP)

Ashun WU (CHN)

Jordan GUMBERG (USA)

Matteo MANASSERO (ITA)

Daniel BROWN (ENG)

Nick BACHEM (GER)

Matthew BALDWIN (ENG)

Dan BRADBURY (ENG)

Antoine ROZNER (FRA)

Luke DONALD (ENG)

Kristof ULENAERS (BEL)

Christopher MIVIS (BEL)

Jean DE WOUTERS (BEL)

Frank KENNEDY (ENG)

Conor PURCELL (IRL)

Alexander LEVY (FRA)

Louis THEYS (BEL)

Leopold ISSERENTANT (BEL)

Arthur HAGHEDOOREN (BEL)

Nathan COSSEMENT (BEL)

Jarno TOLLENAIRE (BEL)

Lev GRINBERG (UKR)

Nicolas COLSAERTS (BEL)

Adrien DUMONT DE CHASSART (BEL)

Thomas PIETERS (BEL)

James MEYER DE BECO (BEL)

Yente VAN DOREN (BEL)

Alan DE BONDT (BEL)

Joost LUITEN (NED)

Romain LANGASQUE (FRA)

Zander LOMBARD (RSA)

Grant FORREST (SCO)

Julien GUERRIER (FRA)

Matthew SOUTHGATE (ENG)

Jeff WINTHER (DEN)

Julien BRUN (FRA)

Connor SYME (SCO)

Jens DANTORP (SWE)

Nacho ELVIRA (ESP)

Marcus HELLIGKILDE (DEN)

Calum HILL (SCO)

Hurly LONG (GER)

Marcus ARMITAGE (ENG)

Richard MANSELL (ENG)

Matthew JORDAN (ENG)

Shubhankar SHARMA (IND)

Jason SCRIVENER (AUS)

Louis DE JAGER (RSA)

Aaron COCKERILL (CAN)

Niklas NORGAARD (DEN)

Alex FITZPATRICK (ENG)

Masahiro KAWAMURA (JPN)

Scott JAMIESON (SCO)

Santiago TARRIO (ESP)

Alejandro DEL REY (ESP)

Adrien SADDIER (FRA)

Gavin GREEN (MAS)

David LAW (SCO)

Marcel SCHNEIDER (GER)

Fabrizio ZANOTTI (PAR)

Andy SULLIVAN (ENG)

Marcus KINHULT (SWE)

Rafa CABRERA BELLO (ESP)

Eddie PEPPERELL (ENG)

Daan HUIZING (NED)

Edoardo MOLINARI (ITA)

James MORRISON (ENG)

Jayden SCHAPER (RSA)

Johannes VEERMAN (USA)

Angel HIDALGO (ESP)

Lukas NEMECZ (AUT)

Gunner WIEBE (USA)

Chase HANNA (USA)

Paul WARING (ENG)

Mike LORENZO-VERA (FRA)

Jeong weon KO (FRA)

Ross FISHER (ENG)

Justin HARDING (RSA)

Mikko KORHONEN (FIN)

Espen KOFSTAD (NOR)

Søren KJELDSEN (DEN)

Bernd WIESBERGER (AUT)

Jamie DONALDSON (WAL)

Stephen GALLACHER (SCO)

Matthias SCHWAB (AUT)

Jonas BLIXT (SWE)

Marco PENGE (ENG)

Casey JARVIS (RSA)

Manuel ELVIRA (ESP)

Ugo COUSSAUD (FRA)

Adam BLOMME (SWE)

Lorenzo SCALISE (ITA)

Andrea PAVAN (ITA)

Ricardo GOUVEIA (POR)

Tom VAILLANT (FRA)

Frederic LACROIX (FRA)

Francesco LAPORTA (ITA)

Will ENEFER (ENG)

Ivan CANTERO (ESP)

Joel GIRRBACH (SUI)

Sam BAIRSTOW (ENG)

Brandon STONE (RSA)

Maximilian ROTTLUFF (GER)

Stuart MANLEY (WAL)

David MICHELUZZI (AUS)

Jaco PRINSLOO (RSA)

Guxin CHEN (CHN)

Om Prakash CHOUHAN (IND)

Darren FICHARDT (RSA)

Renato PARATORE (ITA)

Joe DEAN (ENG)

David RAVETTO (FRA)

Freddy SCHOTT (GER)

Filippo CELLI (ITA)

Matthis BESARD (BEL)

Sebastian FRIEDRICHSEN (DEN)

Tom LEWIS (ENG)

Sam JONES (NZL)

Sebastian GARCIA (ESP)

Kristian Krogh JOHANNESSEN (NOR)

Haydn BARRON (AUS)

Jack DAVIDSON (WAL)

Kiradech APHIBARNRAT (THA)

Andrew WILSON (ENG)

Benjamin RUSCH (SUI)

Garrick PORTEOUS (ENG)

Nicolo GALLETTI (USA)

Joshua BERRY (ENG)

Pieter MOOLMAN (RSA)

Lauri RUUSKA (FIN)

James NICHOLAS (USA)

Alfredo GARCIA-HEREDIA (ESP)

Pedro FIGUEIREDO (POR)

Søren BROHOLT LIND (DEN)

Nicolai VON DELLINGSHAUSEN (GER)

Jannik DE BRUYN (GER)

Rhys ENOCH (WAL)