Who is leading the 2024 Soudal Open after Day 2? Leaderboard explored

The Soudal Open played its second round this Friday, May 24, at the Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium. During the day, the cut was made after 36 holes and 76 players passed it.

Nacho Elvira leads the Soudal Open with a score of 14 under, after his second consecutive round of 64. The local idol, LIV Golf star Thomas Pieters, is T8, five strokes behind the leader.

2024 Soudal Open Day 2 leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 Soudal Open after the second round (only players ranked in the Top 30 are included):

1 ELVIRA, Nacho -14

2 FISHER, Ross -13

3 LANGASQUE, Romain -11

T4 COCKERILL, Aaron -10

T4 NORGAARD, Niklas -10

T4 WILSON, Andrew -10

T4 JONES, Sam -10

T8 PIETERS, Thomas -9

T8 BALDWIN, Matthew -9

T8 DEAN, Joe -9

T11 WARING, Paul -8

T11 FITZPATRICK, Alex -8

T11 GARCIA, Sebastian -8

T11 LORENZO-VERA, Mike -8

T11 LACROIX, Frederic -8

T11 JORDAN, Matthew -8

T17 NEMECZ, Lukas -7

T17 MANSELL, Richard -7

T17 VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai -7

T17 WIEBE, Gunner -7

T17 VAILLANT, Tom -7

T17 HIDALGO, Angel -7

T23 MANASSERO, Matteo -6

T23 SYME, Connor -6

T23 SHARMA, Shubhankar -6

T23 RUSCH, Benjamin -6

T23 OTAEGUI, Adrian -6

T23 MIGLIOZZI, Guido -6

T23 BLIXT, Jonas -6

T23 RUUSKA, Lauri -6

T23 DE JAGER, Louis -6

T23 CANTER, Laurie -6

T23 FRIEDRICHSEN, Sebastian -6

T34 DONALD, Luke -5

T34 LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo -5

T34 ELVIRA, Manuel -5

T34 CLEMENTS, Todd -5

T34 FIGUEIREDO, Pedro -5

T34 NICHOLAS, James -5

T34 T34 MOLINARI, Edoardo -5

T34 WIESBERGER, Bernd -5

T34 GUMBERG, Jordan -5

T34 WINTHER, Jeff -5

T34 SADDIER, Adrien -5

T34 ROTTLUFF, Maximilian -5

The Soudal Open is the national open tournament of Belgium and since 1978, has been part of the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) calendar. The Belgian Open has been played since 1910, albeit unsteadily.

Although it has not been played every year, the event currently known as the Soudal Open has attracted important players from all eras. Arnaud Massy, Walter Hagen, Roberto De Vicenzo and Jose Maria Olazabal played and won there.

Only one local player has managed to win the tournament. He is Flory Van Donck, winner of 60 professional tournaments, including five Belgian Open titles (1939, 1946, 1947, 1947, 1953 and 1956).

The 2024 edition of the event features LIV Golf star Thomas Pieters, who was one of the driving forces behind the event's revival in 2022. Pieters invested in the tournament through his venture PietersProductions.

Only two of the 15 local players in the field made the cut, Pieters and amateur Nathan Cossement. Among those who were unable to play over the weekend were Nicolas Colsaerts and Adrien Dumont de Chassart.