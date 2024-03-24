Hayden Buckley has reignited the debate over fan interaction with professional golfers during tournaments. During the third round of the Valspar Championship, a fan yelled during Buckley's backswing, prompting a reaction from the player, his caddie and other fans.

The incident occurred on the par-4 362-yard 12th hole. The video filmed by a fan was posted on social media and has reached millions of views. The Fore Play podcast posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and has more than 280,000 views.

The event has generated varied reactions among fans, with many stating that the player should worry less about the fans and more about executing his shot.

One fan wrote on X:

"What did he say? Sounded like Kermit"

Another user posted the following:

"These Korn Ferry players need to toughen up"

Another user wrote:

"Mashed Potatoes!! Get in the hole!! Keep it classy PGAT."

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Intentionally making noises, such as shouting, is not appreciated at professional golf events. The tradition is long-established and takes into consideration the great concentration required to make a good shot.

However, the perception of this unwritten rule has changed over time. There are many fans today who believe that there should be no difference between a golfer and athletes in other sports, who play professionally at the highest level, while tens of thousands of fans scream in the stands.

Hayden Buckley at the Valspar Championship

Hayden Buckley started the 2024 Valspar Championship with a 68 in the first round thanks to an eagle, four birdies, a bogey and a double bogey. During the second round, he made three birdies and five bogeys, but it was enough to make the cut.

On the moving day, Buckley returned to play under par, thanks to three birdies and a bogey. His score after 54 holes was 3 under, which placed him T28.

Hayden Buckley, 28, is in his third season on the PGA Tour. He has played in seven tournaments (prior to the Valspar Championship) in 2024, with only two cuts made and a T28 at the WM Phoenix Open as his best result.