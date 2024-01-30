Who is Hayden Buckley? All about the golfer who replaced Tyrrell Hatton in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament

Hayden Buckley took Tyrrell Hatton's place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the Englishman signed with LIV Golf. This will be Buckley's second start at Pebble Beach, as he made his debut there in the 2022 edition.

Hayden Buckley, 27, was born in Tennessee. His parents are named Robert and Kim, and he has one brother. His father played baseball for Ole Miss University.

Buckley began to excel in golf as a junior when he helped his high school team win three state titles and four district titles. Buckley won the AJGA Junior at Steelhead presented by AT&T and the Mississippi Junior Golf Pros of Tomorrow. He was also an outstanding student, being a member of the National Honor Society.

Hayden Buckley earned a scholarship to play collegiate golf at the University of Missouri. He remained there for four seasons, winning four tournaments and being named to the All-American team several times. He was also named Missouri Male Athlete of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

Hayden Buckley's professional career

After finishing college in 2018, Hayden Buckley began his professional golf career. One of the first tournaments in this new phase was the Korn Ferry Tour's Price Cutter Charity Championship, played in July 2018.

Buckley played the 2019 season on the PGA Tour Canada with excellent results. In 12 tournaments played, he won one (2019 ATB Financial Classic) and finished in five other Top 10s. He missed only one cut.

This performance gave him a chance to earn his Korn Ferry Tour card for the 2020-2021 season. The move to the next level was also a good one for Buckley, with one win (2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic) and five Top 10s in 35 tournaments (13 missed cuts).

This was enough for Buckley to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2021-2022 season. He performed well as a rookie at the top level, making 17 cuts in 30 tournaments, with two Top 10s as his best results.

Buckley even qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs, finishing 104th. He only played in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished 61st.

In his second season at the top level, he was much better although he again missed a high number of cuts (12 in 28 tournaments). Despite this, Buckley finished in four Top 10s, including a second place at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii, his best sporting result so far.

At the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall, Buckley finished ranked 70th, which guaranteed his PGA Tour card through the end of the 2024 season.

Hayden Buckley has participated in two Major tournaments, making one cut. He finished T14 at the 2022 U.S. Open and T26 at the 2023 PGA Championship.