“Sounded like Uber” - Ludvig Aberg's surname sparks conversations amongst Team Europe 

Ludvig Aberg has had quite a year as a rookie, as he made his pro golf debut just a few months ago. Now, standing at the helm of the 2023 Ryder Cup, Aberg has a lot to prove as one of the captain's picks for Team Europe.

However, before all the seriousness begins, Team Europe decided to have a bit of fun and try to guess how Ludvig Aberg's surname is actually pronounced. Aberg is from Sweden, and all of his teammates took a crack at pronouncing his name the right way.

While Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland seemed to have missed the mark, Jon Ram, Tommy Fleetwood, and others pronounced it quite well.

Justin Rose thought that the name sounded French instead of Swedish and added his own accent to the name. Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, got the pronunciation almost correct, saying that it sounded 'sort of like Uber'.

"He taught me the other day. Aberg. I think that's good, I'm going with it," said Sepp Straka.

The bonding over at Team Europe seems to be going rather well, as the team dynamics will play an important role in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Ludvig Aberg feeling confident ahead of his Ryder Cup debut

The 23-year-old golfer made waves when he first made his debut and immediately caught the eye of captain Luke Donald. After being named as one of the captain's picks, Aberg said that it was a dream come true.

Speaking via the BBC, he said:

"It's really cool the way that these past couple of months have panned out for me. If someone would have told me a couple of months ago I would be here at the Ryder Cup, I probably wouldn't have believed them. It's been quite intense and I'm trying to embrace it. I try to enjoy it."

Ludvig Aberg became the first player to earn a PGA Tour card by topping the PGA Tour University standings in May. Being called 'generational talent', Aberg has a lot to prove at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The biennial tournament is all set to begin on September 30 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, where Team USA will attempt to defend their title against Team Europe.